Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana

Indiana put itself on the map last year with a CFP appearance in Curt Cignetti's first year in Bloomington, but it was a road upset win at Oregon this season, the Ducks' lone loss this year, that cemented the Hoosiers as legit title contenders. Indiana is undefeated and is the No. 1 seed in the CFP. Indiana won the matchup 30-20 in Eugene thanks in large part to its defense, which suffocated Oregon's rushing and passing attacks, forcing two Dante Moore interceptions. Now, both teams are on the doorstep of playing Miami for the national championship. For Oregon, a win would set up a matchup with former Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal, who left the Ducks for his alma mater after the 2021 season.

The Ducks have been on a roll ever since, and they took down James Madison in the first round of the CFP before shutting out Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round thanks to a stellar effort from the defense with four forced turnovers while Moore threw one pick as the Ducks' lone giveaway. The Hoosiers had a first-round bye before dismantling Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl last week. It was an eye-popping win, even though the Hoosiers were undefeated entering the CFP. Indiana's defense dominated from start to finish while Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza had three touchdown passes. With that victory, Indiana is the only team in the 12-team CFP era (began in 2024) that won after having a bye.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees the Hoosiers winning once again in this rematch, but it does expect a closer game than the regular-season matchup between these Big Ten teams. The Ducks cover the 4-point spread in 56% of simulations.

