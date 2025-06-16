California athletic director Jim Knowlton announced his retirement Monday after seven years. He will remain athletic director through July 1, the university said in a release. Chancellor Rich Lyons said the transition period will be used to implement a new leadership structure within the athletic department. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Cal football coach Justin Wilcox will report to newly hired general manager Ron Rivera in the absence of an athletic director.

The shift in football oversight follows pressure from major athletics donors, who withheld contributions to the California Legends Collective – Cal's primary third-party NIL collective – until Rivera received full control of the football program, according to SFGATE. Previously, Wilcox reported directly to Knowlton, while Rivera served in a more advisory role. Donors viewed Rivera's NFL experience as better suited for a quasi-executive position overseeing football operations.

"It has been an incredible honor to serve at the University of California, Berkeley, the No. 1 public university in the country," Knowlton said in the release. "The expectation of holistic excellence helps to drive everyone associated with the university, and our department is no exception. The combination of a world-class education, athletic excellence, an inclusive community, an awe-inspiring location and, most importantly, truly special people, make Cal a magnificent place to serve."

During his seven years at Cal, Knowlton led the athletic department through major initiatives and challenges, including directing facility upgrades and playing a pivotal role in Cal's move from the Pac-12 to the ACC -- a decision largely driven by the collapse of the Pac-12 and the need for financial stability. Ironically, all three athletic directors who oversaw new programs joining the ACC – Cal, SMU and Stanford – departed or retired this year.

However, criticism grew in recent years over the department's strategic direction, particularly regarding football and NIL. In an effort to modernize Cal's approach, the university hired Rivera as its first general manager for the football program. A former Cal linebacker, Rivera brings more than a decade of NFL head coaching experience with the Carolina Panthers (2011-19) and Washington Commanders (2020–23), signaling a shift toward a more professionalized football infrastructure.

Some major donors and alumni expressed frustration over what they saw as a lack of innovation in Cal's NIL strategy and a disconnect between athletics leadership and the evolving demands of major college football. Tensions around football oversight, in particular, escalated in recent months, forming a backdrop to the timing of Knowlton's departure.

"On behalf of the Cal community, I want to thank Jim for his leadership, his integrity, and his devotion to the academic and athletic success of our student athletes," Lyons said in the release. "Jim's work and accomplishments have set the stage for the next era of excellence across Cal Athletics."

Knowlton previously served as athletic director at Air Force from 2015-18.