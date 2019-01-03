Cal CB Bryce Turner hospitalized after medical emergency following workout
Turner suffered a medical emergency near his home in Southern California
Cal redshirt sophomore Bryce Turner has been hospitalized following a medical emergency near his family home in Southern California. The school released a statement on Thursday that did not indicate the nature of the emergency, but asked for prayers and privacy while he remains hospitalized.
"We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital," the statement said. "Please keep Bryce in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updated information as it becomes available and we learn more about his condition, but at this time we ask that our family's privacy is respected so we can focus on Bryce's condition."
Cal finished its 2018 season with a win 10-7 overtime loss to TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl. The players have been home on break since the game. ESPN.com reports that Turner suffered the event during a workout on Sunday, and he was hospitalized that day. Turner played in one game for the Bears this season after redshirting in 2017.
"Our positives thoughts, prayers and energy are with Bryce and his family," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. "We are thankful to the medical professionals who have cared for Bryce and continue to monitor his condition. We will do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time."
