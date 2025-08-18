Cal has named freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele its starting quarterback ahead of the program's season-opener against Oregon State, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Monday. Sagapolutele, the former No. 65 overall recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, won the starting job over Ohio State transfer Devin Brown.

Brown spent the last two seasons as a backup at Ohio State and transferred to Cal to compete for the starting job. Brown received an NIL package from Cal in the upper six-figure range, sources told Zenitz. With Sagapolutele tabbed as the starter heading into the season, Brown is expected to be the backup.

Sagapolutele's road to Cal has been a rollercoaster. After initially committing to Cal last summer, Sagapolutele de-committed on National Signing Day and flipped his commitment to Oregon before entering the transfer portal in early January. He signed with Cal days later.

He was the No. 5 transfer portal quarterback available only behind Nico Iamaleava (UCLA), Carson Beck (Miami), John Mateer (Oklahoma) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), who spent the previous two seasons with the Golden Bears.

Sagapolutele was considered one of the biggest risers in his respective recruiting class. He ranked as the No. 393 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class last June and skyrocketed to a top 100 recruit by the end of the cycle. After he committed to Cal last July, he received an offer and took an official visit to Georgia months later.

Cal finished 6-7 for the second consecutive year under coach Justin Wilcox last season. The program reached a bowl game for the fourth time in Wilcox's tenure, which began in 2017. Cal (+12500) has the third-longest odds behind Wake Forest and Stanford to win the ACC, per FanDuel.