A primetime ACC matchup is on tap this week when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4, 2-2) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-4) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on Friday. The Demon Deacons are coming off a 27-24 win over Stanford and will be looking to notch their third straight victory. Cal snapped a four-game losing streak in its 44-7 win over Oregon State in its last outing, and will be looking for the program's first conference win as a member of the ACC.

Kickoff in Winston-Salem is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. California odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 54.5 points, down one from the opening line. Before making any Cal vs. Wake Forest picks, you need to see the Week 11 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Cal vs. Wake Forest spread: Cal -7.5

Cal vs. Wake Forest over/under: 54.5 points

Cal vs. Wake Forest money line: Cal -292, Wake Forest +231

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest has home-field advantage in this matchup. Cal has to travel more than 2,700 miles for this game and will be moving from the Pacific to the Eastern time zone. The Demon Deacons are also coming off arguably their top two defensive performances of the year in their wins over Stanford and UConn.

Offensively, Wake Forest is led by former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier. The 6-foot-2 senior has thrown for 1,958 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Demon Deacons also have one of the top running backs in the ACC in Demond Claiborne, who's racked up 711 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Why Cal can cover

This is a long trip for the Golden Bears, but they will be facing a Wake Forest team that hasn't played particularly well at home. The Demon Deacons are 1-4 at home, with their only victory in Winston-Salem coming against North Carolina A&T. Cal is winless in ACC play, but the Golden Bears pushed Miami and Pitt, who are both nationally ranked, to the brink, losing those two games by a combined three points. Cal also beat Auburn on the road in non-conference play.

The Golden Bears have a potential game-changer at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. The 6-foot-5 sophomore has completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,095 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Mendoza's top target has been sophomore tight end Jack Endries, who is emerging as one of the best players at his position in the ACC. Endries enters Friday with 34 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

