Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Arizona State 1-3, California 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, California took a serious blow against Washington, falling 59-32. California was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-12.

Meanwhile, Arizona State has been struggling to pick up a win, as their game against USC made it three losses in a row. Arizona State took a 42-28 bruising from USC on Saturday.

Arizona State's loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 79 receiving yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Skattebo rushed for more than 100 rushing yards. Drew Pyne didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, but he still finished with two touchdowns in total.

The loss dropped California back to even at 2-2. Arizona State continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at 1-3 this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This will be Arizona State's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' game: The Golden Bears haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 453.5 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Sun Devils, though, as they've been averaging only 307.8 per game. Given California's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to limit their effectiveness however possible Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

California is a big 12-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.