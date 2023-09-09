Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Auburn 1-0, California 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the California Golden Bears at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

A well-balanced attack led Auburn over UMass in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Everything went Auburn's way against UMass as they made off with a 59-14 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Auburn had established a 45 point advantage.

Meanwhile, California had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They put the hurt on North Texas with a sharp 58-21 loss. The oddsmakers were on California's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

California relied on the efforts of RB Isaiah Ifanse, who rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns, and RB Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Ott's most impressive was a 66 yard score in the second quarter. WR Jeremiah Hunter was another key contributor, scoring a touchdown off of 64 receiving yards.

Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Auburn going off as just a 6.5 point favorite. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

The Tigers and the Golden Bears both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Auburn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

