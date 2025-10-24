The California Golden Bears take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC action on Friday night. Cal is coming off a 21-18 win over North Carolina last weekend, while Virginia Tech dropped a 35-20 decision at Georgia Tech on Oct. 11. The Golden Bears (5-2, 2-1 ACC), who are tied with Louisville for sixth place in the conference, are 2-1 on the road this year. The Hokies (2-5, 1-2 ACC), who are tied for 11th with Wake Forest and N.C. State in the ACC standings, are 1-3 at home this season. Cal is 3-4 against the spread this season, while VT is 1-6 ATS.

Kickoff from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest California vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. California picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cal vs. Virginia Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Virginia Tech vs. Cal:

California vs. Virginia Tech spread Virginia Tech -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook California vs. Virginia Tech over/under 50.5 points California vs. Virginia Tech money line Virginia Tech -229, California +187 California vs. Virginia Tech picks See picks at SportsLine California vs. Virginia Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Senior quarterback Kyron Drones is a dual-threat on offense. In seven games this season, he has completed 132 of 218 passes (60.5%) for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed 92 times for 277 yards (3.0 average) and five touchdowns. In a 38-6 win over Wofford on Sept. 20, he completed 27 of 32 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 17 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Ayden Greene is among the team leaders in the passing game. In seven games, he has 21 receptions for 331 yards (15.8 average) and one touchdown. In the win over Wofford, he caught four passes for 52 yards and a score. He had five receptions for 71 yards, including a long of 36, in the season-opening 24-11 loss to South Carolina on Aug. 31. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why California can cover

Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele spearheads the Cal offense. For the season, he has completed 151 of 248 passes (60.9%) for 1,696 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has also rushed for two scores. In a 27-14 win over Minnesota on Sept. 13, he completed 24 of 38 passes (63.2%) for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

The Golden Bears' ground attack is led by junior Kendrick Raphael. In seven games, he has carried 115 times for 495 yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 47 yards. In a 28-24 win at Boston College, he carried 25 times for 119 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make California vs. Virginia Tech picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 56 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins California vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the California vs. Virginia Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.