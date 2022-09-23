The 2-1 Arizona Wildcats head to the Bay Area to face the only team they defeated in 2021, the 2-1 California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. The Wildcats enter after defeating North Dakota State 31-28 last Saturday night. They are 1-0 on the road this season with a convincing win over San Diego State in Week 1. Cal is 2-0 at home but coming off a tight 24-17 loss to Notre Dame on the road.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are favored by 3 points in the latest California vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50.

California vs. Arizona spread: California -3

California vs. Arizona over/under: 50 points

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona defeated FCS powerhouse North Dakota State 31-28 last Saturday to complete a successful 2-1 non-conference season. Transfer QB Jayden de Laura was efficient, completing 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also added 50 yards and a score on 10 rushing attempts. Arizona boasts a strong receiving unit led by UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing, 5-star true freshman Tetairoa McMillan, and Dorian Singer. Cowing has 21 catches for 253 yards and five touchdowns in his three games as a Wildcat.

Arizona added two more rushing scores against the Bison from Michael Wiley and Jonah Coleman, both players who averaged more than five yards per rushing attempt in the game. Last year, Arizona defeated the Golden Bears 10-3 for the team's only win of the 2021 season. Cal was down 24 players due to health protocols and in an ugly offensive game, the Wildcats took advantage.

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears blew a 17-14 lead at the end of the third quarter, giving up 10 unanswered points to Notre Dame in last week's close road defeat. QB Jack Plummer, a transfer from Purdue, struggled with his accuracy, going 16 of 37 for 184 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the loss. Despite the offensive challenges, Cal nearly outgained the Fighting Irish, only being short by one yard, 297-296.

Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter leads the team with 223 yards on 16 receptions and J. Michael Sturdivant has 14-165-1, with the score coming last week against Notre Dame. The Golden Bears might have a challenge through the air against Arizona, who ranks among the top-20 in passing yards allowed. The Wildcats are in the bottom 25 in terms of rushing yards against per game so there's a big opportunity for Cal's ground game led by Jaydn Ott to have success.

