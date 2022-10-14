The Colorado Buffaloes will try to pick up their first win of the season when they face the California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon. Colorado has lost all five of its games by double digits, including a 43-20 loss at Arizona last week. California is coming off a rough contest, getting blown out in a 28-9 final at Washington State.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. California odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. California. Here are several college football odds for Colorado vs. Cal:

Colorado vs. California spread: Cal -14.5

Colorado vs. California over/under: 48 points

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has not faced an easy opponent this season, so this will be the team's best chance to win a game thus far. The Buffaloes have lost all five of their games by at least 20 points, but freshman quarterback Owen McCown has given them a spark over the past two weeks. He threw for 258 yards against UCLA before throwing for 186 yards and a touchdown at Arizona last week.

McCown has only thrown one interception in 79 passes this season, which is going to give Colorado a great chance to stay in this game. The rushing attack has been solid, with three running backs averaging at least 4.9 yards per carry. California is 1-9 in its last 10 road games, making this spread seem a bit extreme.

Why California can cover

Colorado has not only started the season with five consecutive losses, but it has failed to cover the spread in all of those games as well. The Buffaloes have not scored more than 20 points in a game, getting held under two touchdowns in three of their contests. They have only picked up one win in their last 12 games in the month of October, and that trend seems destined to continue on Saturday.

Both of California's losses have come as an underdog, but the Golden Bears have won all three of their games as favorites. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,248 yards and eight touchdowns, while freshman running back Jaydn Ott has averaged 7.4 yards per carry. California has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games.

How to make Colorado vs. California picks

