No. 23 Oregon @ California

Current Records: Oregon 3-1; California 0-3

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks are 4-1 against the California Golden Bears since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Ducks and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at California Memorial Stadium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Oregon as they fell 41-38 to the Oregon State Beavers last week. This was hardly the result Oregon or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over Oregon State heading into this game. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Hunter Kampmoyer, RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and WR Jaylon Redd. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tyler Shough's 60-yard TD bomb to WR Devon Williams in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: the Golden Bears missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal last Friday, and it came back to haunt them. It could have gone either way late during winning time for California or Stanford, but it was Stanford snatching the 24-23 win. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but California was outplayed the rest of the way. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Damien Moore, who picked up 121 yards on the ground on ten carries, and QB Chase Garbers, who passed for two TDs and 151 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground. Moore's longest run was for 54 yards in the third quarter.

The California defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was DE JH Tevis and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Tevis through three games.

The losses put Oregon at 3-1 and the Golden Bears at 0-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Ducks enter the contest with 491.8 yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. Less enviably, California is stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only seven on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won four out of their last five games against California.