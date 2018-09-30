California vs. Oregon Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

California had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Oregon at 10:30 p.m. California is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Everything went California's way against Idaho State two weeks ago as they made off with a 45-23 victory.

Meanwhile, Oregon fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 38-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stanford. Oregon's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

California suffered a grim defeat to Oregon the last time the two teams met. Maybe California will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.