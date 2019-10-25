California vs. Oregon State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch California vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. Oregon State (away)
Current Records: California 4-2-0; Oregon State 2-4-0
What to Know
California has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. California and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Golden Bears might have drawn first blood against Oregon two weeks ago, but it was Oregon who got the last laugh. California fell to Oregon 17-7. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of QB Devon Modster, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 190 yards passing.
Meanwhile, Oregon State was averaging 37 points per game entering their game last week, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Utah. The Beavers took a serious blow against Utah, falling 52-7. The Beavers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing.
The Golden Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.
The Golden Bears were fully in charge when the two teams last met in October of last year, breezing past the Beavers 49-7. Will the Golden Bears repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a big 11-point favorite against the Beavers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
California have won three out of their last four games against Oregon State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - California 49 vs. Oregon State 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - California 37 vs. Oregon State 23
- Oct 08, 2016 - Oregon State 47 vs. California 44
- Nov 14, 2015 - California 54 vs. Oregon State 24
