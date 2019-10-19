California vs. Oregon State odds, line: Picks, predictions from proven simulation on 81-50 run

Even though Oregon State (2-4) and California (4-2) are both off to 1-2 starts in the conference, both programs are a few good breaks away from contending for a Pac-12 title. Of course, Jonathan Smith and Justin Wilcox are both young head coaches, so wins against fellow middle or bottom-tier teams a long the way can make all the difference as they're building a culture. On Saturday, the two teams will go head-to-head at California Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are 11-point home favorites with the total at 51 in the latest California vs. Oregon State odds. But before you make any college football predictions, be sure to check out the Cal vs. Oregon State picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that for Wilcox's defense, which ranks 19th in the nation in points allowed per game (18.3), Evan Weaver is the heart and soul of a fundamentally sound group. Weaver had an astonishing 155 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions this year and he's flying around the field just as much this year.

Weaver has 83 tackles and six tackles for loss already this season with a forced fumble. Oregon State's offense has been at its best when it runs the football effectively, averaging 6.4 yards per carry in two wins. So look for Weaver to attack downhill and fill running lanes to keep the Beavers from finding room to run.

Meanwhile, the Beavers played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-7 blowout to Utah. However, they've got reason to believe that last week was an aberration offensively. Oregon State only had 217 yards in the loss but had put up at least 448 yards of offense in each of its first five games. Jake Luton has done a solid job protecting the football this season with 14 touchdowns and just one interception and Isaiah Hodgins (51-709-9) is one of the best wide receivers in the conference.

