California vs. Stanford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)

Current records: California 6-4; Stanford 6-4

What to Know

Stanford will challenge California on the road at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Stanford's strategy against Oregon St. last Saturday. Stanford blew past Oregon St. 48-17. K.J. Costello, who passed for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Stanford's success. If you haven't heard Costello's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, California won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by USC 15-14.

The last time the two teams met, Stanford came out on top in a nail-biter against California, sneaking past 17-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stanford since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: California Memorial Stadium, California

California Memorial Stadium, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stanford has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 4 years.