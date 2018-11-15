California vs. Stanford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch California vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
California Golden Bears (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)
Current records: California 6-4; Stanford 6-4
What to Know
Stanford will challenge California on the road at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Stanford's strategy against Oregon St. last Saturday. Stanford blew past Oregon St. 48-17. K.J. Costello, who passed for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Stanford's success. If you haven't heard Costello's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, California won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by USC 15-14.
The last time the two teams met, Stanford came out on top in a nail-biter against California, sneaking past 17-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stanford since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Stanford has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Stanford Cardinal 17 vs. California Golden Bears 14
- 2016 - California Golden Bears 31 vs. Stanford Cardinal 45
- 2015 - Stanford Cardinal 35 vs. California Golden Bears 22
