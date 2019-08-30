California vs. UC-Davis: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. UC-Davis (away)

Last Season Records: California 7-6-0; UC-Davis 10-3-0;

What to Know

UC-Davis and California are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. UC-Davis finished last year at 10-3 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While California was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UC-Davis was 11th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 322.8 on average. But California ranked ninth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 175.10 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Since the experts predict a loss, UC-Davis will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium, California

California Memorial Stadium, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a big 13 point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.