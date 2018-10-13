California vs. UCLA: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the California vs. UCLA football game
UCLA will challenge California on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for UCLA, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Things haven't been easy for UCLA, and their game last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to five. They took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 125 yards and 1 touchdown, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns.
California came within a touchdown against Arizona last Saturday but wound up with a 7-point loss. This makes it the second loss in a row for California.
The last time the two teams met, UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against California, sneaking past 30-27. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Notre Dame avoids Pitt upset bid
Notre Dame needed a fourth quarter touchdown to avoid being upset by the Panthers
-
Georgia vs.LSU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 13 LSU in the SEC on CBS...
-
Week 7: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 7 all Saturday long
-
College football picks: Week 7 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 7 of the 2018 college football...
-
Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin and Michigan football
-
Nebraska off to worst start in history
This isn't the start Scott Frost was hoping for in Lincoln