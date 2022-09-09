The UNLV Rebels will be looking to spring a big upset when they go on the road to face the California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon. UNLV got off to a strong start this season, racing past Idaho State in a 52-21 final. California took care of business in its opener as well, covering the 14-point spread in a 34-13 win over UC Davis.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are favored by 13 points in the latest California vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5.

California vs. UNLV spread: California -13

California vs. UNLV over/under: 50 points

Why California can cover

California has already taken care of business as a heavy home favorite once this season, picking up a 34-13 win over UC Davis last week. The Golden Bears scored 17 points in the second quarter to take control of the game, and they added 17 points in the second half as well. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer completed 23 of 35 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, while freshman running back Jaydn Ott had 104 rushing yards on 17 carries.

UNLV won just two games last season after going 0-6 during its COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, so the Rebels are not up for this type of challenge yet. They have lost nine straight games against Pac-12 teams, while California has won eight of its last 12 games against teams from the Mountain West. The Golden Bears have covered the spread in six of their last eight games overall.

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV has shown signs of improvement over the past two seasons, and it has a chance to match its win total from last year in Week 2 of the 2022 season. The Rebels jumped out to a 45-7 lead over Idaho State in their opener before cruising to a 55-21 win. They had the week off last Saturday, so they are going to have a rest and preparation advantage in this game.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns in his team's opener. Junior running back Courtney Reese had seven carries for 73 yards, so the Rebels have the firepower to stay within the spread on Saturday afternoon. They have covered in four of their last five games and are poised to make it five out of their last six contests.

