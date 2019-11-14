California vs. USC: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch California vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. USC (away)
Current Records: California 5-4; USC 6-4
What to Know
USC's road trip will continue as they head to California's field at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. USC doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Trojans ran circles around the Arizona State Sun Devils last week, and the extra yardage (542 yards vs. 334 yards) paid off. The Trojans got past Arizona State with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 31-26. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for California. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington State Cougars last week, winning 33-20. QB Devon Modster had a stellar game for California as he passed for 230 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Modster's 52-yard TD bomb to WR Makai Polk in the fourth quarter. Modster scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Their wins bumped USC to 6-4 and California to 5-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans come into the matchup boasting the 13th most passing yards per game in the league at 311. Less enviably, the Golden Bears are 12th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 308.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Bears.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
USC have won three out of their last four games against California.
- Nov 10, 2018 - California 15 vs. USC 14
- Sep 23, 2017 - USC 30 vs. California 20
- Oct 27, 2016 - USC 45 vs. California 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - USC 27 vs. California 21
Watch This Game Live
-
