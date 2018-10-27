California vs. Washington: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against California at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Washington doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 11.5-point advantage in the spread.

Washington had a rough outing against Oregon two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Colorado last Saturday, winning 27-13. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 73 yards and 1 touchdown, and Jake Browning, who passed for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Browning.

Meanwhile, California has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They steamrollered Oregon St. 49-7. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from California's flat performance the matchup before.

Washington took their match against California the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 38-7 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

