California vs. Washington odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Washington and California at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. California and Washington gave bettors opposite results last week. The Golden Bears failed to cover the 15.5-point spread against UC Davis, winning 27-13. Huskies' bettors fared better as the team covered its 21-point spread with ease, beating Eastern Washington 47-14. Washington is favored by 13.5 points over the visiting Golden Bears in the latest California vs. Washington odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model is leaning under for Washington vs. California.

The Golden Bears ran circles around UC Davis last Saturday. Sophomore running back Christopher Brown Jr. piled up a career-high 197 yards on 36 carries, while Chase Garbers threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns. California upset the Huskies last season in Berkeley, 12-10, and the Golden Bears have covered five of their last six Pac-12 games.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 326 more yards than your opponent like the Huskies did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on Eastern Washington as Georgia transfer Jacob Eason passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies are aiming for their 16th straight home win. Despite last season's loss, Washington has won nine of the past 12 meetings.

