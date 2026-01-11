The transfer portal's No. 1 wide receiver is heading to Texas after former Auburn standout Cam Coleman committed to the Longhorns. The arrival of the former five-star recruit means Texas now holds one of the most-talented wideout rooms in the country for 2026 despite the recent departure of Parker Livingston to Oklahoma.

Coleman joins returning stars Emmett Mosley and Ryan Wingo, who each produced for the Arch Manning-led attack under Steve Sarkisian. Coleman posted a pair of 100-yard performances and finished the year with 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns as Auburn's leading receiver despite deficiencies throughout at the quarterback position.

Coleman ranked as the nation's No. 2 receiver and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He finished with 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns across 23 games played at Auburn. As a true freshman, Coleman hauled in 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns and was expected to be an All-SEC performance this fall before the Tigers flatlined during Hugh Freeze's ill-fated tenure.

For Sarkisian and the Longhorns, roster enhancements are in full swing this month. They've already landed All-ACC linebacker Raheem Biles out of Pittsburgh and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown to pair with new additions in the form of commits — LSU defensive lineman, Zion Williams, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard and Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer.

The additions of players like Coleman, Biles and Brown should extend the Longhorns' national championship window with Manning returning through the 2026 season.

The Longhorns began the 2025 season as the No. 1 team before an opening loss at Ohio State altered the opinion of voters. After battling through early growing pains as a first-year starter this season, Manning was one of the SEC's top passers by year's end after throwing 12 touchdown passes in his final five starts with three 300-yard games.

Manning finished the regular season 227 of 370 for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 244 yards rushing and eight scores.

During the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, Manning's starpower came full circle in the form of a MVP performance after he accounted for four total touchdowns and 376 yards of total offense. His 60-yard touchdown run capped a career-best 155-yard outing on the ground in the fourth quarter.