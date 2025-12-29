Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is expected to enter the transfer portal, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Monday, ending months of speculation surrounding the star playmaker's future with the Tigers.

The former 5-star recruit, a 6-foot-3 spectacular catch machine, spent the last two seasons producing like one of the sport's best players on an offense that could never match him. With one more season of college eligibility until he's draft-eligible, Coleman is hitting the open market for a huge payday but, even more importantly, an opportunity to showcase his abilities in a good offense with a proven quarterback.

Industry sources had already hinted at the possibility back in November, following the firing of former coach Hugh Freeze. CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported at the time that it seemed increasingly likely Coleman would explore other options, despite Auburn's efforts to retain him. After Alex Golesh was hired as Auburn's new head coach in late November, he and staff made a significant push to keep Coleman in the fold for the 2026 season, but he has decided to enter the transfer portal when the window opens Friday.

Coleman's decision is seen as a reflection not only of his own career trajectory but also of the Tigers' coaching transition and the ongoing uncertainty at quarterback.

As the No. 1 wide receiver on Auburn's roster and a proven game-changing talent, Coleman enters the portal with considerable leverage. He immediately jumps to No. 1 player in the transfer portal, and can essentially choose from a wide range of programs that want to add an elite offensive weapon to their roster.

Coleman's production at Auburn was solid. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated 1,306 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on 93 catches across 25 games. His combination of size, speed and playmaking ability with a 6-foot-3, 197-pound frame makes him one of the most dangerous receivers in college football.

A former five-star prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class -- ranked No. 5 nationally -- Coleman was Auburn's second-highest rated signee in the modern recruiting era. As a true junior, he retains two years of eligibility, though his profile also makes him a likely candidate for the 2027 NFL Draft. A strong junior season could solidify his standing as a first-round prospect and perhaps the second wideout off the board behind Jeremiah Smith.

Coleman expects to attract attention from several high-profile programs. Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and USC could all be in the mix for his services. Alabama is a potential landing spot, where he could pair with fellow 2024 class standout Ryan Williams. Ohio State is another intriguing option, potentially teaming him with Jeremiah Smith assuming Carnell Tate departs for the NFL.

Texas A&M is another school worth monitoring. Coleman was previously committed to the Aggies before flipping to Auburn and had a strong relationship with Holmon Wiggins, who recruited him while at Alabama and is now set to serve as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator in 2026.

Auburn's program is entering a new chapter under Golesh, who was hired from South Florida. The Tigers could also see a reunion with transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who developed into one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the country during his four seasons with the Bulls, including the last three under Golesh's system. While that pairing could reshape an Auburn offense desperately searching for stability at quarterback, it appears Coleman will pursue a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

Coleman's decision to enter the portal should be one of the most significant in the 2025-26 cycle. With his combination of elite recruiting pedigree, on-field production and NFL potential, he is poised to be among the most sought-after wide receivers in the transfer market. Programs across the country will be closely watching where the Phenix City, Alabama, native lands, knowing that he could instantly alter a team's offensive ceiling.