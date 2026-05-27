Inside Cam Coleman's move to Texas: Arch Manning, NIL and the 5-star WR's transformation in Austin

There was no bigger potential prize ahead of the 2026 transfer cycle than Cam Coleman.

Speculation about Coleman's future kicked up midway through the 2025 season as Hugh Freeze fought to keep his job. By November, when Freeze was fired, some around the Auburn program felt it was a matter of when, not if, Coleman would enter the transfer portal.

The new Tigers staff, led by Alex Golish, worked hard to keep Coleman in the fold. But eventually, just three days before the portal was set to open, Coleman announced he planned to enter the transfer portal.

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Suitors in Texas, elsewhere line up

A long line of suitors emerged for Coleman upon his entry, but eventually five separated from the pack: Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Alabama and USC.

Entering his transfer process, those around Coleman said two things would be a priority for the former five-star recruit: 1. Elite quarterback play; 2. Playing in the SEC.

Entering Coleman's "money" year ahead of his NFL Draft eligibility, Coleman wanted to prioritize playing with a high-level quarterback. He spent two seasons at Auburn with inconsistent passing production, particularly as a sophomore when three different players started for the Tigers, and he wanted more stability at the position.

Staying in the SEC wasn't a requirement for Coleman, but sources indicated that it was the preference for the Alabama native.

While USC and Texas Tech made runs at Coleman, sources felt the trio of SEC teams had the best chance to land him. In fact, USC basically pulled itself out of the sweepstakes somewhat early in the process.

Coleman began his transfer visits with a Texas swing. He saw Texas and then Texas A&M. He flew home afterward, but then headed to Lubbock for a visit. At that point, it seemed like Coleman might wrap up his trips, but he ended up seeing Alabama, which is just three hours from his hometown of Phenix City.

Talking to people around the recruiting scene after his visits, it felt like Texas and Texas A&M separated for the top receiver in the portal.

The Longhorns were a team long linked to Coleman -- some around the Auburn program felt he'd end up in Austin during the season -- and they only intensified their pursuit of him after losing starting receivers D'Andre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone to the transfer portal.

Texas A&M was a familiar school for Coleman, dating back to high school when he was a one-time Aggies commit. Texas A&M OC Holmon Wiggins also had a years-long relationship with Coleman dating back to his time as Alabama's receivers coach.

There wasn't a quick resolution. The parties wondered where they stood for days before Coleman announced for Texas on Jan. 11.

Sources around college football estimate Coleman signed for at least $3 million, and given what the wide receiver market did during the portal window -- several others approached $3 million -- it could have been higher. One school that recruited Coleman told CBS Sports they believed Coleman received at least one offer of $4 million during the process.

Either way, Coleman gave Texas a true No. 1 receiver on the outside to pair with Ryan Wingo. And in Arch Manning, Coleman gets to pair up with a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Early returns in Austin

Coleman's been as advertised so far for Texas. His flashy catches have made the rounds on social media, and those around the program have raved about what he brings to an offense that lacked consistency at times last year through the air.

Texas ranked 80th nationally in drop percentage, and Manning completed 50% or fewer of his passes in three separate games.

"The skillset speaks for itself," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of Coleman this spring.

That skillset is evolving, too.

Coleman's always had a knack for the spectacular catch at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds. But he was also skinny and had room for development as a physical receiver. That's begun to happen this offseason, with one source highlighting Coleman's physical transformation as one of the biggest takeaways of the Texas offseason.

"I think his body has changed over the last six months, and it's been really impressive," a source said. "He's gone from a very lean AJ Green-esque body to more of a very built and ready Julio (Jones). It's very impressive to see the weight he's put on and still maintain the speed and the catch radius. He put together a really impressive spring."