Camp Buzz, DJ Durkin on administrative leave, high impact SEC transfers
The latest on the situation at Maryland and buzz from training camp across the country
In this episode: Camp Buzz is back! This edition focuses on the latest from camp on JT Daniels at USC (7:00), the impact of Mario Cristobal at Oregon (14:00) and a really impressive roster at Miami (19:00). Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson also tackle some of the tough questions around Maryland's investigation(s) into D.J. Durkin and his staff (25:30), and catch up on the latest with a few high profile SEC transfers (45:30).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
-
