Camp Buzz, DJ Durkin on administrative leave, high impact SEC transfers

The latest on the situation at Maryland and buzz from training camp across the country

dj-durkin.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Camp Buzz is back! This edition focuses on the latest from camp on JT Daniels at USC (7:00), the impact of Mario Cristobal at Oregon (14:00) and a really impressive roster at Miami (19:00). Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson also tackle some of the tough questions around Maryland's investigation(s) into D.J. Durkin and his staff (25:30), and catch up on the latest with a few high profile SEC transfers (45:30).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories