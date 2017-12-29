Camping World Bowl score: Mason Rudolph, James Washington show off for NFL scouts

NFL scouts have been high on Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver James Washington for a long time, and their finale in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida, put one final piece of great tape on the DVR as the two seniors enter the next phase of their football careers.

Rudolph completed 21-of032 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-21 win over a Virginia Tech defense that came in giving up just 187.2 yards per game. Washington was his primary targe, with five catches on 10 targets for 126 yards and a 65-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to push the Pokes' lead to two scores.

This was the closing argument for the duo who grew up together after fighting to get noticed as prospects.

Noticed, they were.

Rudolph is No. 13 overall in CBS Sports' ranking of NFL Draft prospects and No. 2 among likely quarterback entrants -- ahead of UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC's Sam Darnold. The combination of accuracy on deep passes and ability to hit his receivers in stride on short and intermediate routes makes him desirable for teams at the next level who aren't stuck in the stone age and willing to recognize how well the Cowboys' system translates to today's NFL.

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Washington doesn't exactly look the part of an imposing physical wide receiver at the next level -- undoubtedly one of the main criticisms you'll hear over the next five months. But all the dude does is get open and make plays.

He finished off the 2017 season with 1,549 yards, 13 touchdowns and plays bigger than his frame. He's ranked 16th overall in CBS Sports' ranking of draft prospects, and No. 2 among wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton of SMU.

It's one thing to beat up on Big 12 defenses. The duo did that consistently, which isn't exactly the most difficult thing to do. But Thursday night in Orlando, they did it consistently to one of the better, more disciplined defenses in the country.

Rudolph and Washington punctuated their careers in style on Thursday. They'll go down as two of the best to strap on the pads in Oklahoma State history.