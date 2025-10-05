Florida coach Billy Napier operates best with his back against the wall. For a second straight year, his Gators looked dead in the water before the midway point of the season.

And, for a second straight year, Napier might be on the path back to redemption after Florida notched its second win of the season in a stunning 29-21 upset of No. 9 Texas. At the very least, his seat has cooled for another week.

It's a movie that Florida fans have seen before. Fresh off a losing season in 2023, Florida started 4-4 in 2024, including a 13-point loss to unranked Texas A&M, a 24-point loss to Miami and a 14-point loss to Georgia.

But just days after that loss to Georgia, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin reaffirmed his faith in his embattled football coach. A rejuvenated Napier led Florida to a 4-1 record down the stretch, which included ranked wins against LSU and Ole Miss and his first postseason win with the Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl.

That close to the year, and Napier's efforts in recruiting and retaining talent like quarterback DJ Lagway, center Jake Slaughter and defensive lineman Caleb Banks, had Florida pegged as a top-15 team entering the 2025 season. Many saw the Gators as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

Then, once again, the wheels fell off. Florida suffered a disastrous Week 2 loss to unranked USF, which led to renewed calls for Napier's job. Those calls became thundrous shouts as the Gators slipped to 1-3 with consecutive double-digit losses to LSU and Miami. Florida scored a combined 17 points against those two rivals.

There was some speculation that Florida would fire Napier during its bye week. Suffice to say, Napier survived and the Gators thrived with a week to prepare.

The win over Texas doesn't magically make them playoff competitors. Nor does it put them in the thick of the SEC race. Florida did, however, show sufficient signs of life and evidence that it hasn't given up on this year yet.

Napier made the brilliant decision to start to freshman wide receivers to try and spark his ailing offense. They both delivered in their featured roles.

Dallas Wilson, in his first appearance of the year, torched a good Texas defense to the tune of six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Vernell Brown III, his first-year running mate, had 72 yards on three catches and also rushed for 14 yards on a jet sweep.

They're a big reason why Florida scored more points in a single game than it had in its other two contests against Power Four competition combined. As was running back Jadan Baugh, who kept the chains moving while averaging four yards per carry.

Napier's got a long road to complete salvation, and he's not entirely safe just because he beat Texas. There will still be plenty of voices calling for his head, especially since he has yet to put together a completely impressive season.

But Florida's difficult schedule also presents opportunity, provided Saturday's result was a sign of things to come and not a mere blimp on the radar. The Gators get No. 12 Georgia, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 18 Florida State at home. That showdown against the Vols is particularly enticing since Tennessee has not won in Gainesville since 2003.

They also have winnable contests against Mississippi State and Kentucky. It's true that Napier still doesn't have much wiggle room. Florida's administration would have plenty of reason to pull the plug after any loss.

But if Napier can beat at least two of those ranked opponents at home while continuing to recruit at a high level and win the games he should, he could at least argue his case for another year.