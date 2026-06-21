Can Miami's defense reload up front? Why Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot are keys to 2026 success

Almost everyone around college football already sees Miami as the team to beat in the ACC in 2026. But the Hurricanes have major production to replace across several position groups, and few questions loom larger than what happens along the defensive front, where a pair of former top-40 recruits, Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot, are expected to take on significantly larger roles.

Miami's pass rush was one of the nation's most disruptive units last season. The Hurricanes ranked fourth nationally in sacks per game (3.13), ninth in sack rate (8.8%) and third in total quarterback pressures per game (15.6), according to TruMedia. That production helped fuel one of the most aggressive defenses en route to a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff.

Replacing that production won't be easy.

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Edge rusher may be Miami's biggest defensive question entering 2026 with the departures of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The duo was among the most heavily used pass rushers in college football last season. Bain averaged 33.3 pass-rush snaps per game, fifth-most among all FBS defenders, while Mesidor averaged 28.2, ranking 14th nationally.

They combined for 22 of Miami's nation-leading 50 sacks last season, a reminder of just how much production now has to be replaced off the edge.

Miami does have options to help bridge the gap. Damon Wilson II is expected to start on one side after arriving as the No. 2-rated edge rusher transfer in the portal. He gives the Hurricanes an experienced presence who can step into an immediate role. But even with that addition, the bigger internal leap may ultimately determine how far the unit goes.

That's where Blount and Lightfoot come into play.

Blount, the No. 39 overall recruit in the 2024 class, has already begun carving out a role. He posted 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season while flashing the physical traits that made him one of the most highly regarded defensive linemen in his class.

"He's a f---ing savage," a source told CBS Sports this spring. "Violence, twitch, explosive. Limitless gas tank. Can play the end on first and second down and knock back o-linemen and then go inside and win pass rush on third down."

Marquise Lightfoot's disruptive style of play will be a key for Miami's defense. Getty Images

Lightfoot, meanwhile, may be the most intriguing breakout candidate on Miami's defense. Even in limited action, he showed the ability to impact games as a sophomore, finishing with 25 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. His underlying metrics suggest a player already producing at a high level when given opportunities.

Lightfoot owns the third-best career pressure rate (19.25%) among ACC defenders with at least 150 pass-rush snaps entering 2026. Last season alone, he ranked 16th nationally in pressure rate (18.9%) and eighth in havoc play rate (2.44%) among FBS defenders in that same sample.

When he's on the field, disruption tends to follow.

"Lightfoot is lightning quick off the edge (and) more powerful than you realize," a source told CBS Sports. "He has gained weight this offseason and has elite third-down value as a pass rusher. You saw glimpses of what he can do in the national championship game."

Miami doesn't need Blount and Lightfoot to become exact replicas of Bain and Mesidor. But if the Hurricanes are going to finish the job in 2026 and finally win the ACC title for the first time, they need both to turn those flashes into consistent production.