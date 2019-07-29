Can Ryan Day come close to matching Urban Meyer's success at Ohio State?

It's the beginning of a new era for Ohio State, but is going to be a successful era under Ryan Day?

The Buckeyes are heading into their first season with Day as head football coach following the retirement of Urban Meyer after last year's Rose Bowl. Despite the fact that Meyer's final season as head coach was marked with controversy -- including a three-game suspension imposed by the school -- Day has some pretty big shoes to fill, at least in terms of success on the football field.

Can Day come closing to matching the success of Meyer, who led OSU to three Big Ten titles and one national championship during his seven years on the Buckeyes sideline?

That question was discussed by Danny Kanell and Chip Patterson on Monday's episode of "Kanell & Bell."

"There should be some question marks about Ryan Day," said Kanell. "Say whatever you want about his off-the-field issues... but [Urban Meyer] is one of the greatest coaches that we've seen in all of college football and I think we're just making this big assumption that it's going to be a smooth transition to Ryan Day -- he's just going to step in and it's just going to keep rolling.

"Maybe it does, and he does have a tremendous amount of talent, but I think there's a massive amount of unknown about Ryan Day as the head guy," said Kanell.

Patterson agreed that we shouldn't be so quick to assume that Day can easily replace Meyer in Columbus.

"Urban Meyer went 83-9. Eighty-three and nine! Never lost more than two games in a single season as Ohio State's head coach," said Pattterson. "He had a national championship and an undefeated season when they were ineligible for the bowl game, so Ohio State fans were getting titles and undefeated seasons right from the jump...to think that that's going to keep going, that's unsustainable."

"Ohio State has the history to continue to compete for Big Ten and national championships with Ryan Day, but if we're talking about the Ryan Day expectations, I almost feel like no, he's not going to meet the expectations because the expectations being laid before him...it's not sustainable to continue that success," said Patterson.

