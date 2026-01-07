Ohio State's Carnell Tate, one of the best wide receivers in the country, announced Tuesday that he will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Tate, a projected first-round pick, caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games this season for the Buckeyes, who were eliminated from the College Football Playoff in the quarterfinals last week by Miami.

Tate, who ranks No. 5 overall in CBS Sports' NFL Draft prospect rankings, missed three games this season due to injury and closes out his collegiate career with 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

During the Buckeyes' national championship run in 2024, he recorded 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. The junior crossed 100 yards receiving in four games this season, including a nine-catch, 183-yard explosion against Minnesota in October.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Tate is CBS Sports' No. 2 wide receiver behind Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. In Mike Renner's most recent mock draft, Tate is the first wide receiver off the board, going to the Washington Commanders at No. 7 overall.

Last year, Ohio State became the first school to ever have a wide receiver drafted in the first round in four straight years with Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba plus Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2022. The Buckeyes will likely make it five straight years come April before Jeremiah Smith joins that group in 2027.