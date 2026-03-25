Born in January 2005 and raised about eight miles west of Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Carnell Tate was encouraged by his grandmother to try sports at a young age. He fell in love with football, and by eighth grade, he knew he wanted to play at a high level.

Tate dominated as a freshman in 2019 at Marist High School, scoring in five of his first seven games. But before he could build on that, the Illinois High School Association canceled the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That didn't stop Tate from receiving offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame and Michigan despite not playing that year. With his college prospects rising, Tate moved to Florida to attend IMG Academy and focus on football. The move paid off, as he drew more attention there than he likely would have in Chicago.

By August 2021, nearly every major program in the country had shown interest, giving him his pick of schools. After three visits to Ohio State, he committed in June 2022. He then dominated the All-American Bowl, rose to Rivals.com's No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class and earned a five-star rating from 247Sports.

247Sports recruiting profile

High school: Marist (Chicago, Illinois) / IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Marist (Chicago, Illinois) / IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) Class: 2023

2023 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 22 overall, No. 3 WR, No. 6 FL)

Tate became a two-year starter for the Buckeyes beginning in 2024, helping the program win a national championship before falling short against Miami in the 2025 Cotton Bowl.

Carnell Tate NFL Draft profile

Carnell Tate OHIOST • WR • #17 CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 8 overall (No. 2 WR) View Profile

Age as of Week 1: 21 years old

21 years old Measurables: 6-foot-2¼, 192 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31¾-inch arm length, 78-inch wingspan

6-foot-2¼, 192 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31¾-inch arm length, 78-inch wingspan Testing: 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 1.61-second 10-yard split

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NFL comparison

George Pickens DAL • WR • #3 TAR 137 REC 93 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Tate's experience lining up wide and thriving along the sidelines, paired with his very good speed, excellent hands and effectiveness in contested catch situations, aligns nicely with what we've seen from George Pickens (Tate likely has better hands). Having a similar build further strengthens the comparison.

However, Tate still has room to grow in mastering the route tree, adding good weight and developing precise timing within whichever offense he lands in. He also appears to have a calmer personality than Pickens and shouldn't present some of the on- and off-field headaches Pickens has at times.

Pickens has struggled to consistently succeed as a true No. 1 receiver but has excelled as a No. 2 option, which feels like the floor for Tate. The team that drafts him could ultimately land a quality, consistent No. 1 wideout.

About

2025: Second-team All-American

2025: First-team All-Big Ten

2025: First-team Academic All-American

2025: Big Ten's Distinguished Scholar Athlete

2025: Ranked second in class* in yards per route run (3.17) behind Makai Lemon despite having the farthest average depth of target; the mark ranked 11th nationally

2025: Led class* in catch rate (77.3%) despite high average depth of target

*Among top five receivers in class (Tate, Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion)

College stats

Season G Tar Rec Yds Yds/Rec Total TD 2025 11 66 51 875 17.2 9 2024 15 67 52 733 14.1 4 2023 13 28 18 264 14.7 1 Career 39 161 121 1,872 15.5 14

Strengths

Tall with long arms (78-inch wingspan), helping him reach for the ball.

Specialized in lining up wide but did have experience working out of the slot. When in motion pre-snap, he often built up speed to gain a step on downfield defenders. Being in motion should be part of his utilization on Sundays.

Generally ran off the snap with a good, smooth burst. Would mix in stutter-steps and hesitations to try to freeze defensive backs. Tate moved just as smoothly in his route running, frequently using effective hesitations and jab steps to shake defenders.

Unquestionably had good acceleration and speed that should give him an edge against all but the fastest NFL cornerbacks. More importantly, Tate varied his speeds within routes to utilize tempo and timing. He would accelerate, then power down to change directions smoothly, and also flash a top gear when he knew he was the primary receiver or recognized the ball was coming his way.

Typically needed three steps to turn back toward the quarterback on hitch and comeback routes. Sometimes needed an extra step, but that appeared more often when he wasn't at full strength. Ultimately, Tate should win repeatedly on comeback routes once he builds timing with his quarterback.

Had a knack for peeling off defenders just before contact to create separation -- a great nuance in his game.

Showed excellent concentration and tracking skills to reel in over-the-shoulder throws, though he would sometimes make breadbasket catches instead of extending his hands.

Displayed some of the best body control you could ask for. Tate could be known as "The Great Adjuster" because of his willingness to twist and turn his body to snag passes within his large catch radius.

Flashed Cris Carter-like ability to drag his feet along the sideline while laying out for the ball. His polished technique will give quarterbacks an extra yard or two of throwing space near the sideline.

Can't say enough about Tate's outstanding hands. He cleanly secured passes whether targets were pinpoint, behind him, in front, high or low. Showed a knack for high-pointing downfield throws, including in contested situations. Tate had zero drops on 66 targets in 2025 and three on 67 targets in 2024. He handled difficult receptions just as effortlessly as routine ones and should boost a quarterback's completion percentage with his ability to catch off-target throws.

Concerns

Tate has a lean build with thin legs. The lack of bulk showed up when he was pressed or forced to play through contact, both of which could be costly at the next level. It remains to be seen how much weight he can add without sacrificing speed.

Must be coached up on not tipping plays by jogging off the snap on runs. Tate frequently made it obvious to defenders whether it was a run or pass.

Route variety is a mild concern. There was less diversity in 2025, though not as much in 2024. For example, in 2025 Tate ran a dig on 7.2% of his routes and an out on 6.5%, while the Buckeyes leaned on his speed with a 23.6% rate on go routes. In 2024, he ran a dig as often as a hitch (17.5%) and go routes on 14.8% (outs were still low at 7.4%). It's probably a positive that he wasn't heavily used on screens, but the lack of outs, slants and corner routes needs to be addressed. This is fixable.

Route running was smooth, but his cuts were not sudden. That could explain why the Buckeyes emphasized hitches and go routes in 2025 compared to more horizontal-breaking routes in 2024. Even his most productive in-breaking routes over the past two seasons featured rounded cuts.

Post-catch vision and decision-making were inconsistent. At times, Tate ran into contact rather than avoiding it or chose the wrong path, costing himself additional yardage.

Not afraid of contact, but he doesn't consistently play with physicality. He didn't break many tackles, and once defenders got a solid grip, the play was typically over.

Not ready for run blocking at the pro level. Tate made good-faith efforts but rarely sustained blocks and would lose his grip or whiff, allowing defenders to make plays.

Was noticeably absent on snaps inside the 5-yard line. With starting QB Julian Sayin on the field, Tate played 16 of 56 snaps (and one of 19 from the goal line), while teammate Jeremiah Smith handled about half of those goal-line snaps.

A minor note: In five games against top-25 teams last year, Tate had three touchdowns and averaged a 64.3% catch rate, 14.1 yards per catch and 50.8 yards per game. In his other six games, he had six touchdowns with an 86.8% catch rate, 18.8 yards per catch and 103.5 yards per game. Did tougher competition significantly suppress his production, and is that a concern projecting to the NFL?

Reported injury history is not extensive, but his 2025 season ended quietly after he "felt a little something" in his lower body, potentially a calf injury. Against Miami, Tate showed only flashes of his usual explosiveness. He said he felt 100% after the Michigan game, but it didn't fully show. He also missed one game in 2024 (unspecified injury).

Bottom line

Tate is close to an NFL-ready prospect who should contribute as a rookie. His developmental upside is significant, with the potential to become one of the league's better receivers once he refines advanced route-running techniques, which is well within his range.

He has shown the maturity and drive to improve and already brings traits and intangibles that will appeal to coaches. It wouldn't be surprising if he were the first receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.