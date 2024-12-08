Injured Georgia quarterback Carson Beck briefly reentered Saturday's SEC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Texas for the final play in overtime, handing the ball to Trevor Etienne for a 4-yard touchdown to give the No. 5 Bulldogs a 22-19 win. The victory all but assures the Dawgs a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Beck suffered a right arm injury at the end of the first half upon taking a huge sack while attempting a Hail Mary. He was seen walking to Georgia's locker room with coach Kirby Smart and team trainers by his side while favoring that arm.

Gunner Stockton started the second half and went 12 for 16 for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception over the rest of the game. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported out of halftime that Beck would miss the remainder of the game; however, Stockton was forced to leave the game for a play in overtime when he took a massive hit. That forced Beck back into action. Unable to lift his injured arm, Beck somehow mustered the strength to take the snap and hand the ball to Etienne, who clinched the victory.

It's been an up-and-down season for Beck, but there's no denying his health is a major factor moving forward. UGA coach Kirby Smart said after the game that Beck was unable to grip the football and that an MRI will reveal the full extent of the injury. The CFP quarterfinals go through Jan. 1, meaning Beck has just a couple weeks to recover if he's going to play in the postseason.