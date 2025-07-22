Miami quarterback Carson Beck said he is at full strength ahead of his debut season with the Hurricanes, about seven months after he underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. The speedy recovery puts Beck in line to potentially thrive in a new system following his transfer from Georgia, and he already spent a significant amount of time working with his new teammates in a full capacity following his medical clearance this spring.

While Beck did not participate in spring camp, he began throwing shortly after and has since been on the field for player-led workouts. His first full practices will come next month when Miami hits the field for preseason camp.

"I'm doing good," Beck said Tuesday on WQAM. "I've been 100% for a while now, just throughout the summer workouts getting with the guys, really trying to build this chemistry with the receivers, watching film, out on the field getting extra throws, routes, all that type of stuff. I'm feeling really good."

Beck's injury occurred on the final play of the first half in Georgia's win over Texas at the SEC Championship Game. He exited the contest at halftime and backup Gunner Stockton replaced him in the lineup, and that was the last time he suited up in a Bulldogs uniform.

"Even though he missed spring practice, his participation was in a limited manner, but soon after he has been cleared and he has been participating and doing everything with our team for several weeks," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said on the ACC Kickoff main stage. "That's a lot of opportunities. Nowadays in college football, guys run their own practices and whatnot and they get almost an entire spring session on their own off to the side."

The 2024 season was a step backward for Beck in nearly every statistical category. He led the SEC in pass attempts, completions and yardage in his first year as a starter but slipped last fall and paced the conference in interceptions. He enters his final year of eligibility as somewhat of a wild card with an extremely high ceiling -- Heisman Trophy contention, perhaps -- yet a questionable floor.

"Carson Beck has as good of experience as a quarterback as you can have," Cristobal said. "He's played in monster games, and he's played at a high level. He is ultra competitive, and his football IQ is off the charts. It didn't take long to realize that he is a team player and that his work ethic is also through the roof."

A move into Shannon Dawson's offensive system could be just what Beck needs to recapture the success he delivered in his first starting campaign. This is the same scheme that produced a school record-setting season from Cam Ward and turned the one-year Hurricane into a Heisman finalist and No. 1 overall pick. Beck boasts the pedigree of a former blue-chip recruit and already showed he can handle a high workload in a pass-heavy offense, so if there are no lingering effects of his elbow injury, a career year could be in store.

"What we see is a high-level, elite competitor that has played at a high level," Cristobal said, "that is hungry and driven not just to establish himself as one of the premier players in the country … to make Miami better, to go win."