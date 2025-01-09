Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal after previously declaring for the NFL Draft, sources confirmed to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Beck, who has one season of eligibility remaining, spent the past five seasons with the Bulldogs and will immediately become one of the headline players of the 2025 transfer class.

Beck passed for 7,912 yards with 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during his time with the Bulldogs. He was a two-year starter for the program and entered the 2024 season regarded as a potential No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Beck struggled with turnovers during the 2024 season and then suffered an injury to his right elbow on the final play before halftime of the SEC Championship Game win over Texas. Following UCL surgery, Beck was ruled out for the College Football Playoff. As a result, the Bulldogs turned to backup Gunner Stockton, who performed well in the team's Sugar Bowl quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame.

Beck was the No. 55 overall player and No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings as of Thursday. A strong 2025 season could help boost his draft stock back into first-round territory in 2026. In the meantime, he stands to land a lucrative NIL deal that could be competitive with the rookie salary for a second-round NFL Draft pick.

The news has little impact on Georgia, which was already preparing for life without Beck. Stockton proved in the Sugar Bowl that he could be a serviceable option and is the frontrunner to start for now, especially after Jaden Rashada's decision to transfer. Former four-star prospects Ryan Puglisi from the Class of 2024 and Ryan Montgomery from the Class of 2025 will be promising but inexperienced options on next year's roster, meaning the Bulldogs could benefit from adding an experienced QB to compete with Stockton.