Almost a year ago today, Miami pulled off the shocker of the 2023-24 transfer cycle: It convinced Cam Ward to exit the NFL Draft and come back to college for his redshirt senior season.

It worked out brilliantly. Ward entered that draft process considered a Day 3 draft pick by many NFL scouts. He exited as a Heisman Trophy finalist and in the mix to be QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That seems to be the path Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is traversing after the former star Bulldogs QB committed to Miami on Friday, just one day after entering the transfer portal.

Many draft pundits considered Beck a first-round draft pick heading into the 2024 campaign. But an up-and-down senior season -- during which he threw a SEC-high 12 interceptions -- and a right elbow injury that will keep him out through the early part of 2025 put a damper on his draft stock. So much so that CBS Sports ranks Beck as its No. 55 overall prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, which would put him in danger of even slipping into Round 3.

By returning to college with the Hurricanes, Beck can repair his once sky-high draft stock. Though, the 2026 NFL Draft pool looks far more potentially competitive with names like Nico Iamaleava, Arch Manning and Drew Allar looming.

Why Miami is suitable landing spot for Carson Beck

The obvious candidate as a landing spot from the jump was Miami. The Hurricanes have aggressively pursued quarterbacks behind the scenes since its bowl game, multiple sources tell CBS Sports, when potential 2025 starter Emory Williams struggled in a 5-for-14, 26-yard, one-interception performance after relieving Ward at halftime of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Hurricanes swung and missed on a few targets, but Beck represents almost a best possible case scenario for them heading into the 2025 season. Beck brings a similar level of upside to Ward, and he's already a producer on the biggest stages.

Given Miami's aggressiveness with name, image and likeness deals (aka collective money), it's fairly easy to connect the dots between the two sides, especially when you consider Beck will likely require a ground-breaking NIL deal in the portal, perhaps upward of the $4 million Darrian Mensah commanded from Duke.

For a little context, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is the last quarterback to be drafted between pick 40 and 70 dating back to the 2023 NFL Draft. His initial contract was for four years, $5.7 million. Beck might approach that dollar figure in 2025 alone by returning to college.

Miami was the early frontrunner 24 hours ago to land Beck, and ultimately, Mario Cristobal and Co. got their man. It's a bit of déjà vu in the ever churning entity that is the transfer portal. Even those who publicly declare for the NFL Draft aren't safe from being sucked into the portal and spit out again in a different college uniform.