Carson Beck is bringing back some national championship vibes to his new team, the Miami Hurricanes. The Georgia transfer is set to wear No. 11, according to Inside the U, the same number as former 'Canes starter Ken Dorsey, the most recent quarterback to lead Miami to a national championship in 2001.

Beck is the first primary starting quarterback for the Hurricanes to wear the number at all since Dorsey in 2002, when Miami played for a national championship. Since then, a few other quarterbacks have worn the number -- most recently Jacurri Brown, who transferred to UCF -- but none served as primary starters.

Dorsey was a two-time All-American at Miami from 2001-2002 while leading some of the greatest teams in college football history. He won the Maxwell Award in 2001. After a brief NFL career, Dorsey has become a success NFL assistant, including coordinator stints with Buffalo and Cleveland. He was recently hired as passing game specialist with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurricanes wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. wore the No. 11 last season after transferring from Houston, but he left to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving the number vacant. During his time at Georgia, Beck wore No. 15, though he never gave a reason for the number.

Beck initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft but ultimately was wooed back to college football by the Hurricanes. In two seasons with the program, Beck led Georgia to a 24-3 record and the 2024 SEC championship. He threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns to finish No. 6 on the all-time Georgia passing list despite sitting three years behind Stetson Bennett IV.

Miami's No. 1 jersey held by quarterback Cam Ward and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa last season was vacant to open camp. The jersey number is considered a high honor. Additionally, freshman safety Amari Wallace is set to become the first player to wear No. 26 -- Sean Taylor's number -- since coach Mario Cristobal took over the program. It was last worn in 2020 and is not officially retired.