Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is the latest experienced signal-caller to hit the transfer portal. The senior from Oklahoma City will move on from the Cornhuskers one year after transferring in from Texas and seek options elsewhere. Thompson, a 6-foot, 195-pounder started 10 of Nebraska's 12 games last year.

Thompson finished tied for 11th in the nation in passing yards per attempt at 8.8, and his 2,407 yards passing ranks seventh in Nebraska history for a single season. He leaves the Cornhuskers after competing with Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims for the top spot on the depth chart in coach Matt Rhule's offseason debut.

Prior to transferring to Nebraska last offseason, Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021 with 19 career appearances in Austin. He threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021, which included five scores through the air in the Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma.

Thompson was a three-star prospect and 16th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018. Players have until April 30 to enter the transfer portal, but are not required to find a landing spot during the current window.

What does Thompson's departure mean for Nebraska? Where could he land? Let's break down some of the ramifications of the news that another high-profile signal-caller has hit the market.

Thompson has options

The portal window closes this weekend, and there aren't many options on the table for coaches in the market. As a result, Thompson can easily start a bidding war -- both literally and figuratively -- for his services.

Florida is one of the obvious options for Thompson. Coach Billy Napier lured forme Graham Mertz from Wisconsin during the offseason, and former Ohio State QB Jack Miller III is in the mix for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart as well. However, Napier isn't content with the quarterback room as its currently constructed.

"Yeah, I think that process is underway to some degree," Napier said of the quarterback portal market, per 247Sports. "I think we'll know more pretty soon. That's what I would say in that regard. Yes, we anticipate adding a player to our team at that position."

Auburn is another intriguing potential landing spot for Thompson. First-year head coach Hugh Freeze has two former starters on the roster -- Robby Ashford and T.J. Finley -- but it's no secret that he was monitoring the winter portal market in search of other options. Thompson didn't run much during his lone season as Nebraska's starting quarterback, but he has that in his arsenal -- something that's a staple of Freeze offenses.

Sims is the big winner

The former Georgia Tech quarterback joined the competition during the offseason and clearly made a good impression on Rhule. He threw for 138 yards and scored once on the ground in the "win" in the spring game.

"I thought it looked like it was on time. I thought it looked like -- he's a passer," Rhule said, per 247Sports. "He's a passer who runs 4.4, he's not a runner that throws. He's a passer. I think he does some things with his legs, extending plays, you know, the one he spun out, so that's really what we're looking for from him."

Sims accumulated more than 1,400 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in seven games for the Yellow Jackets last season. He showed excellent play-making ability, but a 57.5% completion average in three years didn't exactly set the world on fire.

If Rhule is right and Sims is able to stretch the field with his arm, he could be a star in Lincoln.