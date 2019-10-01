Caylin Newton, brother of Panthers star Cam Newton, announces transfer from Howard football program

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Heisman winner and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, is transferring from Howard. Newton took to his Twitter account on Tuesday evening to announce he is entering the transfer portal. Newton added, however, that he plans to complete his degree from Howard and graduate in May.

"After speaking with my family and some of the greats who have played at this prestigious university, they have all contributed to giving me the clarity and guidance to make the decision I think is best for my future," Newton wrote.

The decision comes after Newton opted not to play in last week's game against Bethune-Cookman. That means Newton has only played in four games this season and would qualify for a redshirt. Newton would still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Newton is best known for helping Howard upset UNLV 43-40 as a true freshman in Week 1 of the 2017 season. It was the biggest upset in the history of college football by point spread, as the Bison were 45-point road dogs. He was later named the 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year and the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Things have not gone as smoothly this season, though. Howard is 1-5 with its only win coming in Week 4 against Delaware State. It lost the season-opener to Maryland 79-0. The program is led by former Kansas State coach Ron Prince, who is in his first year. Before Prince's arrival, Newton spent his first two seasons with the Bison under former Virginia coach Mike London.