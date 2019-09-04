CBS announces expanded role for rules analyst Gene Steratore on SEC on CBS broadcasts

Veteran official and rules analyst Gene Steratore will be added to the broadcast team for the "SEC on CBS" broadcasts this fall, CBS Sports announced Wednesday. Steratore, a former football and basketball official, also provides analysis for "NFL on CBS" games and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

"Gene had an impressive first season. Expanding his role to include the SEC on CBS felt like a natural progression," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "His knowledge and expertise of the rules, combined with his ability to quickly interpret and explain calls in a concise manner, will allow him to adjust to the nuances and differences of the college game and provide our viewers with a better understanding of the rules."

Steratore was a college football official for 15 years before becoming a side judge in the NFL in 2003. He was promoted to referee in 2006, worked 12 playoff games and was the referee for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. He also worked as a college basketball official for two decades, including in the men's NCAA Tournament. He will be stationed in at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City during "SEC on CBS" broadcasts.

The "SEC on CBS" gets underway on Saturday, ept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET when defending SEC champion Alabama travels to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.