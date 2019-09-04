CBS announces expanded role for rules analyst Gene Steratore on SEC on CBS broadcasts
Steratore also provides analysis for NFL and NCAA basketball
Veteran official and rules analyst Gene Steratore will be added to the broadcast team for the "SEC on CBS" broadcasts this fall, CBS Sports announced Wednesday. Steratore, a former football and basketball official, also provides analysis for "NFL on CBS" games and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.
"Gene had an impressive first season. Expanding his role to include the SEC on CBS felt like a natural progression," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "His knowledge and expertise of the rules, combined with his ability to quickly interpret and explain calls in a concise manner, will allow him to adjust to the nuances and differences of the college game and provide our viewers with a better understanding of the rules."
Steratore was a college football official for 15 years before becoming a side judge in the NFL in 2003. He was promoted to referee in 2006, worked 12 playoff games and was the referee for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. He also worked as a college basketball official for two decades, including in the men's NCAA Tournament. He will be stationed in at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City during "SEC on CBS" broadcasts.
The "SEC on CBS" gets underway on Saturday, ept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET when defending SEC champion Alabama travels to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Notre Dame moves up in CBS Sports 130
The Irish are closing in on the top five after starting the season 1-0
-
Time has come for neutral noncon refs
The practice of visiting teams 'bringing' officials to other campuses has not stood the test...
-
FSU OL says bad conditioning was factor
The Seminoles blew an 18-point lead to the Broncos on Saturday in the opener
-
Cheerleader jokes about broken nose
A Louisville dance team member responded to her misfortune with a good sense of humor
-
AP Top 25 poll: Auburn jumps into top 10
The top five of the poll remains the same, but there's a change just inside the top 10 after...
-
Boise, Nebraska enter new Coaches Poll
Clemson and Alabama are the only teams receiving first-place votes after strong Week 1 showings