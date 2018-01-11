CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Bama on top, UCF gets love in final poll

After defeating Georgia in a thrilling 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final balloting of the CBS Sports 130. All season long our experts have ranked every FBS team in the country, and while the Bulldogs ended the year as the runner-up following the overtime loss, they were not a unanimous selection at No. 2.

That's because UCF, undefeated at 13-0 out of the American Athletic Conference, received a No. 2 vote. The Knights moved up four spots from their ranking at the end of the regular season to finish inside the top five at No. 4. And while that may not be a national championship for UCF, it is nevertheless its highest ranking in any major poll.

College Football Playoff participants Oklahoma (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) round out the top five, followed by a trio of Big Ten teams (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State), TCU and Auburn in the top ten.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, final 2017-18 rankings

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 13-1 4 2 Georgia 13-2 3 3 Oklahoma 12-2 1 4 UCF 13-0 8 5 Clemson 12-2 2 6 Ohio State 12-2 5 7 Wisconsin 13-1 7 8 Penn State 11-2 10 9 TCU 11-3 11 10 Auburn 10-4 6 11 USC 11-3 9 12 Miami 10-3 12 13 Notre Dame 10-3 17 14 Oklahoma State 10-3 18 15 Washington 10-3 13 16 Stanford 9-5 14 17 Michigan State 10-3 20 18 Northwestern 10-3 19 19 Memphis 10-3 16 20 South Florida 10-2 23 21 Mississippi State 9-4 24 22 LSU 9-4 15 23 Virginia Tech 9-4 21 24 Boise State 11-3 32 25 FAU 11-3 28

Biggest movers

Boise State (+8): Our voters were unsure of Boise State at the end of the regular season, even after it avenged a loss to Fresno State with a win in the MWC title game. After a total domination of Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl, the 11-win Broncos made one of the biggest jumps, up eight spots to No. 24.



Iowa State (+6): The Cyclones' defense did a great job of slowing Memphis in the bowl game to finish a wild 2017 season on a high note. Iowa State fell to No. 35 after dropping three of its final four games (all by one score) but -- much like it did against TCU -- shut down the Tigers attack to finish at No. 29 in our rankings.



Auburn (-4): Losing as a 9.5-point favorite, even with several notable players missing the game, was not a great look for Auburn.



LSU (-7): A bowl loss and a staff shake-up have our consensus confidence level in the Tigers falling. LSU was No. 15 heading into the bowl season, now at No. 22 at the end of the year.



Michigan (-8): A drop from just outside the top 25 at No. 26 to No. 34 was the result after blowing a big lead to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.



