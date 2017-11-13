CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Miami takes aim at No. 1 Alabama

Seven of the top 10 spots in the CBS Sports 130, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team, were shaken up in a weekend that was highlighted by Miami's thrashing of Notre Dame and Auburn's runaway win against Georgia.

Both narrow home underdogs showed up as the better team and saw a slight jump in the CBS Sprots 130 as the entire top of the poll was shaken up by the results. Only three teams -- Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4 -- held their spots as we enter the final two weeks of regular season play.

It's clear that the No. 6 Bulldogs and No. 8 Irish are still highly favored by the CBS Sports 130 voters after losses to top teams since they remain ahead of Ohio State, Penn State and USC. But as the focus points towards filling the College Football Playoff spots, it's going to be tough to edge out Alabama, Oklahoma and the ACC champion, either Miami or Clemson.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Week 12

Biggest movers

Stanford (+10) : That sound isn't just Bryce Love climbing right back into the front of the Heisman Trophy race, it's Stanford getting back into the mix in the Pac-12 North with a win against Washington. Our voters are back on board with the Cardinal, too, sliding them up to No. 18, just behind Washington State.



Washington (-6) : The other side of that Stanford victory is Washington's defeat, which surely has eliminated the Huskies from playoff consideration. The Huskies still have the Apple Cup as a chance to win the division but need Cal to beat Stanford in order to guarantee a spot in the Pac-12 title game.



Michigan State (-7): No team, in any set of rankings, can expect to lose by 45 to a rival and not see a significant adjustment. The Spartans aren't a team built to win shootouts right now, and it didn't take long for Ohio State to put Saturday's game out of reach.



Virginia Tech (-8): The key for Justin Fuente is to pull this Hokies squad together and make sure they continue their dominance against a surging Virginia team that is going to come gunning for the Commonwealth Cup as Virginia Tech has maintained an edge in the rivalry since 2004.



