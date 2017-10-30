CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Ohio State, Notre Dame enter top four

Ohio State's 39-38 win over Penn State on Saturday didn't just have Big Ten East division ramifications. It changed nearly the entire top four in the updated CBS Sports 130 with the College Football Playoff Selection Committee set to release their first rankings on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes climb just two spots to No. 3 but that gets them into the all-important top four. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions fell from No. 2 to No. 6. Georgia takes Penn State's spot and is on a collision course with No. 1 Alabama to play in a SEC Championship Game for the ages. Notre Dame climbs four spots after pulling away from NC State 35-14 in what was pegged to be a tough home test.

Iowa State also entered the top 25 as this week's biggest climber after upsetting TCU at home 14-7. The Big 12 game of the week for Week 10, however, will be Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Bedlam, which will have both conference and playoff implications. LSU-Alabama and Virginia Tech-Miami (Fla.) will also have major stakes that could shake up the rankings.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Week 10

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 8-0 1 2 Georgia 8-0 3 3 Ohio State 7-1 5 4 Notre Dame 7-1 8 5 Clemson 7-1 6 6 Penn State 7-1 2 7 Wisconsin 8-0 7 8 Oklahoma 7-1 9 9 Oklahoma State 7-1 10 10 TCU 7-1 4 11 Miami (FL) 7-0 11 12 UCF 7-0 12 13 Washington 7-1 13 14 Virginia Tech 7-1 14 15 Auburn 6-2 16 16 Iowa State 6-2 29 17 Stanford 6-2 17 18 Mississippi State 6-2 27 19 NC State 6-2 15 20 USC 7-2 21 21 LSU 6-2 22 22 Arizona 6-2 32 23 Memphis 7-1 26 24 Washington State 7-2 18 25 Michigan State 6-2 19

Biggest movers

Iowa State (+13): For the second week in a row, the Cyclones are one of the biggest teams on the rise. That should be no surprise after they knocked off TCU 14-7, marking the second top-five team the Clones have upended in the same month. Iowa State is no longer simply a feel-good story; it is a legitimate threat to make the rebooted Big 12 Championship Game. What a time to be alive.

Arizona (+10): Rich Rodriguez has his quarterback, and that's single handedly taken him off of the hot seat. Khalil Tate has run himself into the Heisman conversation after gaining whopping 840 yards on the ground in the month of October. That leads the country. The Wildcats, new to the CBS Sports 130 top 25, will play for first place in the Pac-12 South division at USC in Week 10.

Mississippi State (+9): The Bulldogs are also new to the top 25 this week after handling Texas A&M. Interesting stat about Mississippi State: It has won or lost every game this season by at least 21 points. That could either be really good or really bad when it faces Alabama at home on Nov. 11.

Texas A&M (-10): The Aggies not only dropped out of the top 25, they fell 10 spots after the loss to Mississippi State. Coach Kevin Sumlin has quietly done a good job rebuilding this team after a disastrous start against UCLA, but that's a setback loss. And now he's in that dreaded month of November.

Michigan State, South Florida, TCU, Washington State (-6): The Horned Frogs are feeling it the hardest this week after losing to Iowa State, though they're still ranked ahead of the Cyclones by six spots. Michigan State and Washington State cling to top-25 spots after loses and South Florida drops out of the top 25 entirely after falling to Houston.

