CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Oklahoma ends regular season as No. 1

After beating TCU to claim a third straight Big 12 championship, Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners claimed the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports 130, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, in the final balloting of the regular season.

Our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts will reconvene after the bowl season and the College Football Playoff National Championship for one final ranking for the season, but as we dive head-first into the postseason, the Sooners are the top team in the country in our collective opinion.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the top 25 polls and CFP Rankings, check in at No. 2, followed by Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State to round out the top five. There wasn't a ton of movement in the rankings this week outside of Miami and Wisconsin taking a step back after losses, but the stage is now set for plenty of adjustments for the final rankings based on bowl performances.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Final Regular Season Rankings

Biggest Movers

Ohio State (+4): The Buckeyes' victory over Wisconsin wasn't enough to get them into the College Football Playoff, but their jump over the Badgers secured a spot in the top five of the CBS Sports 130.



Miami (-5): The Hurricanes, decimated by injury, took a tumble in the rankings after their 35-point loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.



Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130