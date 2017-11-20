CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Oklahoma jumps Clemson for No. 3 spot

The favorites held the chalk over the weekend, resulting in no major shake ups but a few minor adjustments when the latest round of ballots was collected for the CBS Sports 130.

Among the changes this week include Oklahoma jumping over Clemson for the No. 3 spot after beating Kansas, Notre Dame falling back three spots to No. 11 after a one-score win against Navy and Ohio State jumping ahead of TCU to No. 8 after plastering Illinois.

In terms of ranking college football teams, these minor changes are the calm before the storm that will be the next two weeks with rivalry week and conference championship weekend. Multiple head-to-head battles between teams in the top nine spots of our rankings guarantee changes that will be more dramatic than the few resume adjustments we saw this weekend.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Week 13

Biggest movers

Northwestern (+6) : The Wildcats are on a six-game winning streak that includes wins against Iowa and Michigan State, setting up for a strong 9-3 finish if they can take care of business at Illinois next week.



: The Wildcats are on a six-game winning streak that includes wins against Iowa and Michigan State, setting up for a strong 9-3 finish if they can take care of business at Illinois next week. FAU (+6): The Lane Train has been rolling along and the Owls are now one of the biggest movers in the 130 for the second week in a row. FAU checks in this week at No. 32 after a convincing win in the Shula Bowl against FIU. If this winning streak continues and includes a Conference USA title we could see Kiffin's bunch up in the top 25 of the rankings by the end of the year.



The Lane Train has been rolling along and the Owls are now one of the biggest movers in the 130 for the second week in a row. FAU checks in this week at No. 32 after a convincing win in the Shula Bowl against FIU. If this winning streak continues and includes a Conference USA title we could see Kiffin's bunch up in the top 25 of the rankings by the end of the year. Oklahoma State (-7): Another loss in Stillwater, this time to Kansas State, has put the Cowboys out of the Big 12 title game picture.



Another loss in Stillwater, this time to Kansas State, has put the Cowboys out of the Big 12 title game picture. Ohio (-9): The CBS Sports voters were believers in Ohio after the Bobcats knocked off Toledo, ranking them at No. 34 last week. After a loss to Kato Nelson and the Akron Zips that one-week surge has been negated and Ohio fell to No. 43.



