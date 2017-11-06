CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Oklahoma, Miami make their moves

Any team that draws Oklahoma in a potential College Football Playoff Semifinal should be nervous because the Sooners' 62-52 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday strengthened the argument that Baker Mayfield is the best player in college football. There's no quarterback in the country you'd rather have under center in a "need-to-score" situation. In basketball terms, the dude just gets buckets. Oklahoma is far from perfect as a team, but Mayfield is going to keep them in the hunt against any opponent. 

The Sooners' Bedlam win pushed them up into the top four of the new CBS Sports 130 heading into Week 11 and a potential Big 12 title game preview against TCU, which landed at No. 8 this week after beating Texas. Alabama and Georgia kept their positions at No. 1 and No. 2 with Clemson checking in at No. 3 and Notre Dame at No. 5 to round out the top of the 130-team rankings. 

Miami was a big mover at the top of the poll, up five spots to No. 5, and Auburn also made a five-spot jump to No. 10 as Ohio State and Penn State dropped following their losses to Iowa and Michigan State, respectively. 

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

RANKTEAMRECORDPREVIOUS
1Alabama9-01
2Georgia9-02
3Clemson8-15
4Oklahoma8-18
5Notre Dame8-14
6Miami8-011
7Wisconsin9-07
8TCU8-110
9Washington8-113
10Auburn7-215
11Ohio State7-23
12Penn State7-26
13UCF8-012
14Oklahoma State7-29
15Virginia Tech7-214
16Mississippi State7-218
17USC8-220
18Michigan State7-225
19Washington State8-224
20Memphis8-123
21Iowa State6-316
22Michigan7-227
23South Florida 8-126
24West Virginia 6-328
25NC State6-319

Biggest movers 

  • Army (+28): The Black Knights become the first team in CBS Sports 130 history to jump 28 spots in the rankings after winning a game 21-0 with zero pass attempts. Army is a great spot right now with Jeff Monken at the helm, and our voters took notice of the rivalry win at Air Force. Now 7-2 and at No. 38 in our rankings, Army sets its sights on Navy and claiming the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 1996. 
  • Iowa (+9): Look at Iowa's profile and argue the Hawkeyes aren't one of the best 30 teams in the country. Saturday's monumental win against Ohio State resulted in a nine-spot jump to No. 27 in our rankings. All they do is play teams close and that should put Wisconsin on high alert heading into this weekend's huge Big Ten West showdown. 
  • Michigan State (+7): While the College Football Playoff future for the Big Ten took a hit this past weekend, the winning teams in those upset victories were some of the biggest movers in the CBS Sports 130. Sparty moves up seven spots from No. 25 to No. 18 after the rain-soaked win. 
  • Arizona (-8): Our voters were quick to turn on Arizona after falling short in the second half against USC. The Wildcats landed at No. 30 one week after a debut in the top 25 of the rankings. 
  • Ohio State (-8): What a bad loss for the Buckeyes. They drop eight spots here, but it's the irreversible damage to their playoff profile that will linger much longer. 

