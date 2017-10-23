CBS Sports 130 college football rankings: Penn State jumps Georgia, Iowa St. surges

After throttling Michigan at home in one of its best wins of the season, Penn State jumped Georgia for the No. 2 spot behind Alabama in the updated CBS Sports 130.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 3, TCU remained its in spot at No. 4 after blowing out Kansas, and Ohio State -- the Nittany Lions' foe for Week 9 -- rounds out the top five spots in the latest balloting of CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. Notre Dame moved up into the top 10 after beating USC, up four spots to No. 8, joined by Clemson, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Most of the changes at the top of the ranking were small adjustments as favorites took care of business in Week 8, but with Penn State-Ohio State, Notre Dame-NC State and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State all facing off in the next two weeks, we're guaranteed to see more shake ups in the near future.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-130 on our rankings page.

CBS Sports 130, Week 9

Biggest movers

Iowa State (+13) : College football's darling resides in Ames as Matt Campbell has Iowa State on a three-game winning streak in conference play. The Cyclones blasted Kansas and Texas Tech after beating Oklahoma, and now they're up to No. 29 in the CBS Sports 130.



: College football's darling resides in Ames as Matt Campbell has Iowa State on a three-game winning streak in conference play. The Cyclones blasted Kansas and Texas Tech after beating Oklahoma, and now they're up to No. 29 in the CBS Sports 130. LSU (+6) : Speaking of three-game winning streaks in league play, LSU is back in the top 25 after knocking off Ole Miss on the road. The most encouraging thing about LSU's performance isn't just the streak but the increased health and production from star running back Derrius Guice.



: Speaking of three-game winning streaks in league play, LSU is back in the top 25 after knocking off Ole Miss on the road. The most encouraging thing about LSU's performance isn't just the streak but the increased health and production from star running back Derrius Guice. USC (-10) : The hobbled Trojans were quickly out of the game against Notre Dame and now have a quick turnaround against a hot Arizona State team. The lack of a bye week (USC is off Nov. 25) is starting to look like a big-time factor as playoff hopes are fading and now Pac-12 title hopes will be on the line on Saturday night.



: The hobbled Trojans were quickly out of the game against Notre Dame and now have a quick turnaround against a hot Arizona State team. The lack of a bye week (USC is off Nov. 25) is starting to look like a big-time factor as playoff hopes are fading and now Pac-12 title hopes will be on the line on Saturday night. Utah (-11): The CBS Sports 130 voters are accustomed to seeing and keeping Utah in and around the top 25, but confidence is fading after a 20-point home loss to Arizona State dropped the Utes to 1-3 in conference play.



Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130