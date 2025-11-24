There's one week left in the 2025 regular season, and the pieces are falling into place for the final snapshot of the college football rankings. The CBS Sports 136 has evaluated every FBS team since the preseason in August, and with 11 and 12 data points now logged, the tiers are largely entrenched.

That doesn't mean teams can't climb with an impressive result -- or give up ground with a stunning loss. Week 13 offered examples of both near the top of the rankings, with even more dramatic swings outside the top 25.

Oklahoma, Miami and Michigan all moved up after beating conference foes on Saturday. The Sooners jumped ahead of Alabama to No. 9, while Miami climbed four spots after a 17-point win at Virginia Tech — the biggest jump of any team inside the top 20. Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee also rose multiple spots.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, surrendered much of the ground it gained during its 8-0 start, falling seven spots to No. 22 after its second loss in three games. The Yellow Jackets' tumble after losing to Pittsburgh was far more dramatic than the slight dips for USC and Missouri (both down four) after the Trojans and Tigers lost as road underdogs to highly ranked opponents.

While the top of the rankings has mostly settled into distinct tiers, with only minor shuffling from week to week, the same can't be said for the middle of the CBS Sports 136. Some of the most notable moves in this week's update came between Nos. 25 and 60, where teams with multiple losses and layered résumés are battling for position in the top half of the FBS-wide rankings.

For more on those changes -- and other adjustments after Week 13 -- check out the Movers Report below the top-25 table.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-136 on our rankings page.

Biggest movers

No. 47 Boise State (+10): The Broncos had taken a pretty dramatic drop in the rankings after back-to-back losses to Fresno State and San Diego State that saw just seven points scored in each defeat. Well the offense finally found its footing again against Colorado State and the 49-21 win earned back some of those spots lost in recent weeks. Boise State is 7-4 but has quality conference wins wins against UNLV and New Mexico that help gain some advantages when voters are splitting ties in this range of the rankings.

The Broncos had taken a pretty dramatic drop in the rankings after back-to-back losses to Fresno State and San Diego State that saw just seven points scored in each defeat. Well the offense finally found its footing again against Colorado State and the 49-21 win earned back some of those spots lost in recent weeks. Boise State is 7-4 but has quality conference wins wins against UNLV and New Mexico that help gain some advantages when voters are splitting ties in this range of the rankings. No. 28 Arizona State (+8): Losing Sam Leavitt has not proven to be a season-ending development for Arizona State. The Sun Devils have won three straight games and remain mathematically alive for the Big 12 title. Journeyman quarterback Jeff Sims helped guide the offense to a 42-point showing against Colorado, which which now has the Sun Devils 8-3 on the year with a chance to finish strong against rival Arizona on Friday night.

Losing Sam Leavitt has not proven to be a season-ending development for Arizona State. The Sun Devils have won three straight games and remain mathematically alive for the Big 12 title. Journeyman quarterback Jeff Sims helped guide the offense to a 42-point showing against Colorado, which which now has the Sun Devils 8-3 on the year with a chance to finish strong against rival Arizona on Friday night. No. 25 SMU (+7): A key Week 13 win over Louisville and some help elsewhere has positioned SMU to reach the ACC Championship Game for a second straight season. The Mustangs only ACC loss was a one-point defeat to Wake Forest, and the SMU team that thrashed the Cardinals looked far more in sync than the one that 2-2 with a pair of nonconference losses in September.

A key Week 13 win over Louisville and some help elsewhere has positioned SMU to reach the ACC Championship Game for a second straight season. The Mustangs only ACC loss was a one-point defeat to Wake Forest, and the SMU team that thrashed the Cardinals looked far more in sync than the one that 2-2 with a pair of nonconference losses in September. No. 22 Georgia Tech (-7): The Yellow Jackets' back-breaking loss to Pitt bas damaged their conference title hopes more than their CBS Sports 136 status. Georgia Tech, now at 8-3, fell close to Pitt's position in the rankings while the Panthers did not move much, indicating that our voters were more disappointed in the Yellow Jackets performance than enthused by the win on the other side. With a regular season finale against Georgia there is clearly an opportunity to reverse this movement in the rankings, but the ACC title contention aspect of the season might be done unless Brent Key's group gets a lot of help on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets' back-breaking loss to Pitt bas damaged their conference title hopes more than their CBS Sports 136 status. Georgia Tech, now at 8-3, fell close to Pitt's position in the rankings while the Panthers did not move much, indicating that our voters were more disappointed in the Yellow Jackets performance than enthused by the win on the other side. With a regular season finale against Georgia there is clearly an opportunity to reverse this movement in the rankings, but the ACC title contention aspect of the season might be done unless Brent Key's group gets a lot of help on Saturday. No. 30 Houston (-7): Tracking Houston's ranking in the CBS Sports 136 looks more like an EKG meter. The Cougars bounced up after being Arizona State to improve to 7-1, down after an upset home loss to West Virginia, back up five spots after steadying the ship against UCF and now all of that was given back with a seven-spot drop in the wake of losing 17-14 to TCU. The Coogs have operated with narrow margins for most of the season so these recent defeats make it tough to argue for inclusion in the top 25.

Tracking Houston's ranking in the CBS Sports 136 looks more like an EKG meter. The Cougars bounced up after being Arizona State to improve to 7-1, down after an upset home loss to West Virginia, back up five spots after steadying the ship against UCF and now all of that was given back with a seven-spot drop in the wake of losing 17-14 to TCU. The Coogs have operated with narrow margins for most of the season so these recent defeats make it tough to argue for inclusion in the top 25. No. 42 Nebraska (-8): The absence of Dylan Raiola will add an asterisk to these late-season results for Nebraska, but getting beat soundly by an interim-coach led Penn State is going to change some opinions on where this team should be on a ballot. The early season successes still matter, but the team that's on the field right now is closer a top-50 team than a top-25 team.

The absence of Dylan Raiola will add an asterisk to these late-season results for Nebraska, but getting beat soundly by an interim-coach led Penn State is going to change some opinions on where this team should be on a ballot. The early season successes still matter, but the team that's on the field right now is closer a top-50 team than a top-25 team. No. 60 California (-10) : A familiar trend in the 2025 season has been that one of the biggest fallers in the CBS Sports 136 often becomes a team that fires its head coach on Sunday. California now joins that group, moving on from Justin Wilcox after a 31-10 loss to rival Stanford. The Bears are bowl eligible at 6-5 but have dropped three of their last four and clearly didn't bring any momentum from their road upset of Louisville back to the West Coast.

: A familiar trend in the 2025 season has been that one of the biggest fallers in the CBS Sports 136 often becomes a team that fires its head coach on Sunday. California now joins that group, moving on from Justin Wilcox after a 31-10 loss to rival Stanford. The Bears are bowl eligible at 6-5 but have dropped three of their last four and clearly didn't bring any momentum from their road upset of Louisville back to the West Coast. No. 38 Illinois (-13): The Fighting Illini had taken care of business against lesser competition and only fallen short against the top tier of the Big Ten. That was not the case on Saturday. Illinois lost at Wisconsin in a disappointing showing for a group that has been better for much of the year. The loss dropped Illinois to 7-4 on the year, and instead of knocking on the door step of the top 25 it's a group that will be clinging to its spot inside the top 40.



