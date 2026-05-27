CBS Sports coach rankings: Ballot data reveals conference biases and our 2026 Hater of the Year

You've read our Power Four college football coach rankings by now. At least, you'd better have. This is the eleventh year we've done them at CBSSports.com, but last year we started a new tradition.

We gave everybody a peek behind the ballots.

There are 10 voters on our panel, and we all think differently. When you combine those different brains with unclear voting criteria, it leads to significant variance in the results. It also exposes some biases in how we vote. We're all a little kinder to coaches in certain leagues than we are to others, usually because, in our line of work, we're more familiar with coaches in certain leagues.

Not just by watching them coach, but through interactions with them.

Which coaches had the widest range of votes? Which voters were the most extreme compared to the results? How did the conferences fare against each other in our rankings, and which of our voters showed their true colors when it comes to biases against certain leagues?

It's all here, all for you to see for yourself. If we rank coaches based on their results, it's only fair that we give everybody a look into the process.

Complete Power Four coach rankings: 1-25 | 26-68

These coaches have range

We'll start by looking at the coaches with the largest disparity of opinions among our voters. In a subjective ranking such as this, it's only natural that voters will have differing opinions. We all have our reasons for ranking coaches the way we do. Some of us prioritize success, some recruiting, and others value coaches who make the most of meager resources.

Coach Highest Rank Lowest Rank Range Jedd Fisch, Washington 21 49 28 Pete Golding, Ole Miss 38 65 27 Jeff Brohm, Louisville 19 45 26 Clark Lea, Vanderbilt 21 47 26 Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State 30 56 26 Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati 35 59 24 Dabo Swinney, Clemson 5 28 23 PJ Fleck, Minnesota 23 45 22 Tony Elliott, Virginia 25 47 22 Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas 39 61 22

While I'm a little surprised to see Jedd Fisch finish with the widest range of outcomes, I'm not shocked to see Pete Golding right behind him. Golding is a very interesting case: he won two playoff games last year but wasn't the head coach until the playoffs began. So there's the question of how much credit you give him for that short-term success. Obviously, our opinions varied.

Then there's the other end of the spectrum. The coaches who don't vary far in either direction on the ballot.

Coach Highest Rank Lowest Rank Range Ryan Day, Ohio State 2 3 1 Tavita Pritchard, Stanford 67 68 1 Curt Cignetti, Indiana 1 3 2 Kirby Smart, Georgia 1 3 2 Dan Lanning, Oregon 4 7 3 Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame 4 7 3 Tosh Lupoi, California 64 67 3 Steve Sarkisian, Texas 6 10 4 Scott Frost, UCF 58 63 5 Collin Klein, Kansas State 60 66 6

As is usually the case, this list comprises the top and bottom coaches in the rankings. There's rarely much disagreement about who the best coaches are, and it's easy to slot new guys at the bottom. It's in that 15-50 range where things get crazy.

Conference bias

Fans are convinced the media is biased towards other conferences and against theirs. And you know what? They're right!

However, that bias needs additional context. As you'll see in the table below, the SEC and Big Ten coaches fared far better than those of the ACC and Big 12. Is that bias? Or is it a fact that 10 of 12 champions in the playoff era have come from those two conferences?

So is it bias toward the conferences, or bias toward success? I'll let you chew on that one real quick before we move on to the next step.

Conference Average Rank Top 10 Coaches Top 25 Coaches Top 40 Coaches Big Ten 30.11 4 8 12 SEC 30.44 4 7 11 ACC 36.88 1 5 10 Big 12 42.81 0 4 6

Now, you may look at this and think we hate the Big 12, but are you sure? Do we hate the Big 12, or did the Big 12 lose Kyle Whittingham (10th overall), Matt Campbell (16th) and Chris Klieman (14th last season) and replace them with three coaches with no Power Four experience (and two without any head coaching experience)? That's going to hurt the conference's overall standing.

Also, if you're confused why none of the top 10, 25 or 40 columns add up to 10, 25 or 40, it's because Marcus Freeman doesn't belong to any conference. Though I'm sure the ACC would love to claim him.

Now, while it's fun to look at the numbers overall, it's more fun to break them down by the individual voter. Once again, I am the biggest Big Ten homer of the bunch, but David Cobb and Chip Patterson are closing the gap on me. As for the biggest SEC homer, there is nobody in the same class as Brad Crawford.

Not only is Brad's average ranking of 27.88 the lowest for SEC coaches, but the second-lowest was also John Talty at 29.44. That's a 1.56 point difference, and Brad's average rank is 2.56 points lower than the SEC's overall average of 30.44.

The next biggest conference homer was Richard Johnson, whose 40.94 average ranking of Big 12 coaches was 1.87 points lower than the league's average.

Voter ACC Big 12 Big Ten SEC David Cobb 36.88 43.31 28.89 31.25 Brad Crawford 37.94 43.44 30.83 27.88 Tom Fornelli 37.88 43.75 28.67 31.19 Chris Hummer 36.88 41.06 29.83 32.56 Shehan Jeyarajah 37.00 41.38 29.94 31.81 Richard Johnson 37.82 40.94 31.06 30.31 Brandon Marcello 36.76 41.94 31.39 29.88 Cody Nagel 36.24 42.75 30.94 30.25 Chip Patterson 35.82 45.38 28.94 30.38 John Talty 37.18 42.75 30.83 29.44

Bias breakdown

Biggest ACC Homer: Chip Patterson

Biggest ACC Hater: Brad Crawford

Biggest Big 12 Homer: Richard Johnson

Biggest Big 12 Hater: Chip Patterson

Biggest Big Ten Homer: Tom Fornelli

Biggest Big Ten Hater: Brandon Marcello

Biggest SEC Homer: Brad Crawford

Biggest SEC Hater: Chris Hummer

Let's get extreme

Now that we've exposed the biases within our panel, who amongst us was the most extreme in our opinion?

Voter High Vote Low Vote Total Richard Johnson 17 16 33 Brandon Marcello 12 14 26 David Cobb 12 9 21 Chris Hummer 9 11 20 Shehan Jeyarajah 8 12 20 Chip Patterson 10 9 19 John Talty 6 12 18 Tom Fornelli 9 6 15 Brad Crawford 8 7 15 Cody Nagel 2 6 8

Richard Johnson wins the award for most extreme voter for the second consecutive season, and wins by a country mile. Brandon Marcello was the only one who could even still see RJ as he crossed the finish line.

Alas, RJ does not win the Hater of the Year Award again. Yes, he was the low man on more coaches than anybody else, but he finished as the high man on even more! No, this year's Hater of the Year goes to John Talty. Talty was the low man on 12 coaches, while being the high man on only six.

He holds hate in his heart!

Also, we have a new award this year for first-time voter Cody Nagel. Congratulations on winning the "I Just Don't Want To Get Yelled At" Award, Cody. Way to never go out on a limb. Cody was the lowest voter on six different coaches, but four of those were shared with other voters. Neither of his two high votes was solo, either. So Cody stood out only twice.