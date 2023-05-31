Details surrounding the 2023 college football calendar are becoming increasingly clear now that less than 100 days remain until kickoff. Television information and kickoff times for a swath of games were unveiled Wednesday, including the full college football coverage schedule for CBS Sports Network.

Seventy games total will air on the network this season, a lineup that features service academy football from Army West Point, Navy and Air Force; select UConn home games; action from the Mountain West, Conference USA and MAC; along with the Conference USA Championship Game in early December.

Several Power Five teams will also make appearances on CBS Sports Network this season. The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will each have a member institution appear in 2023, and all of those instances will be nonconference games.

CBS Sports Network's full lineup of college football coverage for the 2023 season can be viewed below, including dates, times and matchups when applicable.