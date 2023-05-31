Details surrounding the 2023 college football calendar are becoming increasingly clear now that less than 100 days remain until kickoff. Television information and kickoff times for a swath of games were unveiled Wednesday, including the full college football coverage schedule for CBS Sports Network.
Seventy games total will air on the network this season, a lineup that features service academy football from Army West Point, Navy and Air Force; select UConn home games; action from the Mountain West, Conference USA and MAC; along with the Conference USA Championship Game in early December.
Several Power Five teams will also make appearances on CBS Sports Network this season. The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will each have a member institution appear in 2023, and all of those instances will be nonconference games.
CBS Sports Network's full lineup of college football coverage for the 2023 season can be viewed below, including dates, times and matchups when applicable.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|
Saturday, Aug. 26
|
5:30 p.m. 9 p.m.
|
UTEP at Jacksonville State FIU at Louisiana Tech
|
Thursday, Aug. 31
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NC State at UConn
|
Friday, Sept. 1
|
11 p.m.
|
Stanford at Hawai'i
|
Saturday, Sept. 2
|
Noon
|
Bowling Green at Kentucky
|
Saturday, Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Delaware State at Army
|
Friday, Sept. 15
|
8 p.m.
|
Utah State at Air Force
|
Saturday, Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Liberty at Buffalo
|
Friday, Sept. 22
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Boise State at San Diego State
|
Saturday, Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Thursday, Sept. 28
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky
|
Friday, Sept. 29
|
9 p.m.
|
Louisiana Tech at UTEP
|
Saturday, Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
Utah State at UConn
|
Wednesday, Oct. 4
|
9 p.m.
|
FIU at New Mexico state
|
Thursday, Oct. 5
|
7 p.m.
|
Sam Houston at Liberty
|
Saturday, Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Boston College at Army
|
Tuesday, Oct. 10
|
7 p.m.
|
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee
|
Wednesday, Oct. 11
|
9 p.m.
|
Sam Houston at New Mexico State
|
Friday, Oct. 13
|
8 p.m.
|
Fresno State at Utah State
|
Saturday, Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Tuesday, Oct. 17
|
7 p.m.
|
Middle Tennessee at Liberty
|
Wednesday, Oct. 18
|
7 p.m.
|
FIU at Sam Houston
|
Saturday, Oct. 21
|Noon
3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Tuesday, Oct. 24
|
7 p.m.
|
New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech
|
Wednesday, Oct. 25
|
7 p.m.
|
Jacksonville State at FIU
|
Saturday, Oct. 28
|Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
|
UMass at Army
|
Friday, Nov. 3
|
8 p.m.
|
Colorado State at Wyoming
|
Saturday, Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Louisiana Tech at Liberty
|
Tuesday, Nov. 7
|
7 p.m.
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Wednesday, Nov. 8
|
7 p.m.
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Saturday, Nov. 11
|Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
|
Holy Cross at Army
|
Tuesday, Nov. 14
|
7 p.m.
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Saturday, Nov. 18
|
Noon
|
Coastal Carolina at Army
|
Friday, Nov. 24
|
Noon
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Saturday, Nov. 25
|
Noon
|
MAC (TBD)
|
Friday, Dec. 1
|
TBD
|
Conference USA Championship Game