Details surrounding the 2023 college football calendar are becoming increasingly clear now that less than 100 days remain until kickoff. Television information and kickoff times for a swath of games were unveiled Wednesday, including the full college football coverage schedule for CBS Sports Network.

Seventy games total will air on the network this season, a lineup that features service academy football from Army West Point, Navy and Air Force; select UConn home games; action from the Mountain West, Conference USA and MAC; along with the Conference USA Championship Game in early December. 

Several Power Five teams will also make appearances on CBS Sports Network this season. The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will each have a member institution appear in 2023, and all of those instances will be nonconference games. 

CBS Sports Network's full lineup of college football coverage for the 2023 season can be viewed below, including dates, times and matchups when applicable.

DateTime (ET)Game

Saturday, Aug. 26

5:30 p.m. 9 p.m.

UTEP at Jacksonville State FIU at Louisiana Tech

Thursday, Aug. 31

7:30 p.m. 

NC State at UConn

Friday, Sept. 1

11 p.m.

Stanford at Hawai'i

Saturday, Sept. 2 

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kentucky
South Florida at Western Kentucky
Washington State at Colorado State
Idaho State at San Diego State 

Saturday, Sept. 9 

Noon
3:30 p.m.
8 p.m.

Delaware State at Army
Wagner at Navy
Air Force at Sam Houston

Friday, Sept. 15

8 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force

Saturday, Sept. 16 

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.

Liberty at Buffalo
FIU at UConn
Vanderbilt at UNLV
Kansas at Nevada

Friday, Sept. 22

10:30 p.m. 

Boise State at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 23

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.

MAC (TBD)
Duke at UConn
Appalachian State at Wyoming
Kent State at Fresno State

Thursday, Sept. 28 

7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky 

Friday, Sept. 29 

9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

Saturday, Sept. 30

Noon
3:30 p.m.
8 p.m.

Utah State at UConn
South Florida at Navy
San Diego State at Air Force

Wednesday, Oct. 4

9 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico state

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. 

Sam Houston at Liberty

Saturday, Oct. 7 

Noon
3:30 p.m.
8 p.m.

Boston College at Army
North Texas at Navy
San Jose State at Boise State

Tuesday, Oct. 10 

7 p.m. 

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee 

Wednesday, Oct. 11

9 p.m.

Sam Houston at New Mexico State 

Friday, Oct. 13 

8 p.m. 

Fresno State at Utah State 

Saturday, Oct. 14 

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
11 p.m.

MAC (TBD)
Troy at Army
Wyoming at Air Force
San Diego State at Hawai'i

Tuesday, Oct. 17 

7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty 

Wednesday, Oct. 18 

7 p.m.

FIU at Sam Houston 

Saturday, Oct. 21

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.

MAC (TBD)
South Florida at UConn
Utah State at San Jose State 

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at FIU

Saturday, Oct. 28

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.

10:30 p.m.      

UMass at Army
MAC (TBD)
Air Force at Colorado State
New Mexico at Nevada

Friday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. 

Colorado State at Wyoming 

Saturday, Nov. 4 

Noon
2:30 p.m.
10 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty
Army at Air Force
Boise State at Fresno State 

Tuesday, Nov. 7 

7 p.m.

MAC (TBD)

Wednesday, Nov. 8 

7 p.m. 

MAC (TBD)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.

10:30 p.m.      

Holy Cross at Army
UAB at Navy
San Diego State at Colorado State
Fresno State at San Jose State

Tuesday, Nov. 14

7 p.m. 

MAC (TBD)

Saturday, Nov. 18 

Noon
3:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Army
UNLV at Air Force
Boise State at Utah State
San Diego State at San Jose State 

Friday, Nov. 24 

Noon
3:30 p.m.

MAC (TBD)
Utah State at New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 25

Noon
3:30 p.m.
9 p.m.

MAC (TBD)
Liberty at UTEP
Wyoming at Nevada

Friday, Dec. 1

TBD

Conference USA Championship Game