Week 4 of the college football season boasts the best slate of the year, and that quality extends to the action on CBS Sports Network's triple-header of games.

The action begins with a tantalizing Group of Six showdown between San Diego State and Toledo, as the Aztecs look to get back to .500 before conference play begins and Toledo looks to assert itself as one of the top G6 squads in the country in Mike Jacobs' first season in charge.

We then shift our attention to Las Cruces for a rivalry showdown between New Mexico and New Mexico State, where the two teams will play for a new trophy called "The Roaster" -- a 30-pound chile roaster. The Lobos are strong favorites to win their third straight in the Rio Grande Rivalry, where these two have put on some shootouts in recent years.

The nightcap will be in Logan, Utah where the Utah State Aggies look to get their first win of the season against a 2-1 Troy team making the trek out West. Bronco Mendenhall's boys desperately need a win after a sluggish start to the year, while the Trojans look to clear their path to a quality bowl game with their third win before Sun Belt play begins.

CBS Sports Network will carry all three games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 4 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

San Diego State at Toledo

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: Noon

Location: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Toledo -3

The Rockets haven't had any trouble launching in Mike Jacobs' inaugural season, but their high-flying offense will face its stiffest test of the year in the form of a stout Aztec defense. After winning a shootout last week against Temple on CBS Sports Network, the Rockets may find themselves in a very different kind of game against a SDSU squad that wants to take the air out of the ball. After scoring 23 combined points in their last two games, the Aztecs will need to figure something out offensively against Toledo, because even if their defense can hold things in check, the Rockets have too much firepower to imagine them not hitting 20+ on the scoreboard.

New Mexico at New Mexico State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: New Mexico -11.5

College football is never better than in a regional rivalry game, and the Lobos and Aggies will battle to be the first to hoist The Roaster trophy on Saturday afternoon. The Lobos continue to look fantastic under coach Jason Eck, most recently getting in the mud with Oklahoma and giving the Sooners all they could handle in an eight-point loss in Norman. Now they'll try to shake off the disappointment of a close call in an upset bid to face their top rival on the road. The Aggies opened the year by pushing Florida State more than expected in the opener, but a loss last week on the road at Hawaii has them reeling a bit going into the biggest game on their schedule. This is a kitchen-sink spot for the Aggies at home as they try to prevent the Lobos from making it a three-peat in this rivalry.

Troy at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Utah State -3

Troy spent last week keeping Mizzou's hands full in a 10-point loss in Columbia and heads back on the road this week for a tricky game against a desperate Utah State squad. The Aggies are 0-3, including a shocking loss to Idaho State in the opener, and are in a near must-win situation already in Week 4 if they want to maintain hope of bowl eligibility. Despite their 0-3 record, the Aggies are small favorites at home, indicating oddsmakers see more potential in Utah State than they've shown so far -- perhaps aided by a near upset of Washington on the road in Week 2.



